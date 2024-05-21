Not only is the Mazda MX-5 still on the market, but it also recently received a restyling. The update can be seen in the headlights, wheels and lights, while the bodywork gets a new colour. The cabin gets new materials, an 8.8-inch screen and a frameless rear-view mirror.

This is good news for a market where there is a shortage of truly passionate alternatives. But the Japanese brand always goes against the grain, as in the new Mazda CX-30 2025, with its 137 PS 2.5 e-SKYACTIV G engine (replacing the 122 and 150 PS 2.0-litre block).

Well, today it's time to talk to you again about the Mazda MX-5. After giving you information on pricing and equipment in a previous article, we now want to show you a very suggestive trim.

The new Mazda MX-5 Miata Cup 23rd Anniversary Edition 2024 commemorates 23 years of the Miata Cup, the oldest single-make race in the Philippines. Based on the MX-5 Black Top Black Leather variant, this exclusive series has been created by local artist Jaykee Evangelista, and is inspired by the world of racing.

The exterior features an Aero Grey colour scheme, with white painted front and rear bumpers. There are also white, black and grey decals, as well as orange door mirror housings and orange side lettering. The interior features a satin aluminium number plate.

But all of this aesthetic flourish would be meaningless without an engine to match. And this version does not disappoint, thanks to the 2.0-litre SKYACTIV-G naturally aspirated petrol engine with 184 PS and 205 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm.

Paired with a superb six-speed manual gearbox, it completes the 0-60 mph sprint in just 6.5 seconds and reaches a top speed of 136 mph.

To top it all off, it benefits from Bilstein dampers, anti-torsion bar and kinematic posture control (KPC). The special edition, limited to 23 units in the Philippines, also features stability control with track mode (DSC-Track) and asymmetrical LSD differential.