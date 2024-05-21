Just when we thought we'd seen the worst replica of the Bugatti Veyron ever made, we got a reality check. Yes, because it's still possible to make an even more horrendous copy. Thanks to the Motoroids website, we have discovered it and it will not leave you indifferent, I assure you.

Discovered back in 2015, this Veyron from 'Hacendado' (may Juan Roig, owner of Mercadona, forgive me) has nothing that can be saved from burning, but the whole thing is atrocious.

What car is hidden? A Honda Accord without the rear seats and with the steering wheel on the right. Apparently, this copy belonged to the leader of a spiritual non-profit organisation in the Indian city of Sirsa. Sant Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Insan, the guy's name, is also a big fan of modified cars, which he works on himself.

Gallery: Worst Bugatti Veyron replica

5 Photos

What colours!

Of course, if he put his heart and soul into creating this Bugatti, he didn't have a good day. Either that, or his tastes are really particular. Otherwise, it's hard to understand why green and yellow are used for the bodywork.

What's more, the interior, created by hand, also features these colours, making it also 'hard to see', to put it mildly. At least it has tinted windows, which adds some privacy to the cabin.

Note also the multi-spoke alloy wheels, which have little or nothing to do with those of the original Veyron. Hidden behind them are green brake callipers. My goodness...

Grille... in the shape of a heart!

And what about the homemade side pontoons? But that tacky grille in the shape of a heart instead of the traditional horseshoe takes the cake. If Ettore Bugatti could only see this...

The car's equipment includes leather seats, multi-function steering wheel and rear-view camera, while the engine is a naturally aspirated 3.5 V6 that is light years away from the Bugatti's 1,001 PS.

Anyway, now we think we've found the worst replica of the Veyron, but if you've seen one that surpasses this eyesore, don't hesitate to contact us through our social media profiles and show it to us.

Source: Motoroids