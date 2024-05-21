Chinese car brands are nothing new for Europe, but there is an Asian car giant like Chery that has decided to focus decisively on our markets, starting as early as 2024 and with its two premium brands Omoda and Jaecoo that are not immediately focusing on electric cars, but on petrol and plug-in hybrids.

The first cars are arriving in Europe these months, starting with Spain, Italy and the UK, but there is one country where Chery has already shown it can sell very well in 2023 and that is Turkey. Let's find out what are the stages of Chery's planned landing in Europe.

Omoda 5 (summer 2024)

As mentioned, Chery's first car to arrive on European roads is the Omoda 5, which is already marketed in Spain at a base price of €22,990. In Italy it will cost less than €30,000, while in the UK a base price of £24,000, or almost €28,000 at today's exchange rate, has been announced.

Omoda 5

The Omoda 5 is a compact SUV that represents the debut of Chery's Omoda brand and with a length of 4.40 metres is a competitor to other successful models such as the Nissan Qashqai or Toyota C-HR.

The modern styling that relies somewhat on the SUV coupé style is matched by the only engine currently available, which is a 1.6-litre TGDI turbo petrol with 186 PS and 275 Nm. Drive is front and the gearbox is a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic.

Omoda 5, the interior

The interior of the Omoda 5 features a dual 10.25-inch LCD screen for digital instrumentation and infotainment. The European commercial launch of the Omoda 5 is scheduled for summer 2024.

Omoda E5 (Summer 2024)

The Omoda E5 is the electric version of the Omoda 5 that sports different exterior styling details, especially in the front end, light clusters and alloy wheels. In Spain it is sold from €37,900 and will soon arrive in other markets.

Omoda E5

In the case of the E5, the motor is a 204 PS and 340 Nm electric motor that drives the front wheels and is powered by a 61 kWh lithium-iron-phosphate battery that guarantees a WLTP-approved range of 267 miles.

Jaecoo J7 (Autumn 2024)

Already announced and ready for launch in autumn 2024 is also the Jaecoo J7, another compact SUV, which, however, features more massive, almost off-road-like shapes, especially at the front.

Jaecoo J7

With its 4.5 metre length and a 1.6-litre turbo petrol engine with 186 PS and 275 Nm mated to a DCT 7 gearbox and all-wheel drive, the Jaecoo J7 is preparing to go on sale in several European countries with an indicative base price close to £40,000 and €40,000.

Jaecoo J7, the interior

By 2024, the Jaecoo J7 PHEV, the plug-in hybrid version of the Chinese SUV, will also make its debut in the Old Continent. It features a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine + electric 347 PS, an electric range of 55 miles and a total range of 746 miles.

Jaecoo J8 (winter 2024)

Chery's European flagship is called the Jaecoo J8, a 4.82-metre-long mid-size SUV with a powerful 608 PS and 915 Nm plug-in hybrid engine in the top version.

Jaecoo J8

The 1.5-litre TGDI petrol engine is joined by two electric motors (one per axle) providing all-wheel drive linked to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Ride comfort, likened by the manufacturer to a first-class experience, is ensured by the zero-gravity active suspension and the spacious Nappa leather upholstered seats with electric adjustment, heating, ventilation and massage.

Jaecoo J8, the interior

The time of the European launch of the Jaecoo J8 is not yet official, approximately in the winter of 2024, with both the plug-in hybrid and the petrol version whose specifications are not yet known.

Omoda 7 (2025)

The freshest novelty is the Omoda 7, the SUV that evolves the concept of the Omoda 5 with an even more modern and aerodynamic styling (Cx 0.29) and generous dimensions, 4.62 metres long.

Omoda 7

The European debut of the Omoda 7 is scheduled for 2025, with the date still to be defined, with 20-inch wheels and a plug-in hybrid powertrain that combines the 1.5-litre TGDI petrol engine with an electric motor, for a power output not yet official.

Omoda 7, the interior

The electric range in the Chinese CLTC cycle is 59 miles and the total range is 777 miles.

Ebro (2024)

Also not to be forgotten is the return of the Spanish brand Ebro, which made a name for itself until 1987 with its commercial, agricultural and off-road vehicles, but which is set to offer new cars by 2024.

Ebro's rebirth comes thanks to a joint venture between Spain's EV MOTORS and Chery Automobile to run a historic production plant in Barcelona where new models, starting with an electric pick-up truck, will be created.

Ebro pick-up Ebro, the teaser of the new SUV

The first Ebro-branded SUV will be unveiled on 22 May in Madrid, for now only anticipated by a veiled teaser.

In which European countries

Chery is currently arriving in Europe starting with the Spanish, Italian and British markets these months, but in the coming months Omoda and Jaecoo are also expected to arrive in Poland, Belgium, Greece, the Netherlands, France and Germany.

Chery has also been present in Turkey for some time, but this is a market phenomenon that we want to tell you more about below in detail.

The case of Turkey

In Turkey, as well as in many emerging BRICS countries, the Wuhan-based manufacturer is already present with the lead brand Chery and shows how many Chinese petrol cars can already be sold on the borders of Europe.

Chery's second Turkish landing, after the unsuccessful one in 2006, is dated 2023 and in less than twelve months it has already sold 60,000 cars. The success of Chery models in Turkey is equally divided between the Chery Tiggo 7 Pro, the Chery Tiggo 8 Pro and the Chery Omoda 5.

Chery Tiggo 7 Pro

The Chinese brand, as our colleagues at Motor1.com Turkey report, has achieved a market share of 6.9 per cent there, thanks in part to a very aggressive pricing policy that makes the petrol-powered Omoda 5 cost the same as a full-size Renault Clio and a little less than a Tiggo 8.

The decisive climb up the Turkish market looks set to gain further momentum with the imminent arrival of the Chery Tiggo 4 Pro and the aforementioned Jaecoo J7 and Jaecoo J8, expected by the end of 2024.

[Contributed to this article by Onur Koray].