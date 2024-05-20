The successor to the Lamborghini Huracan does not yet have an official name, only the Lamborghini project number 634, but as of today we already know exactly what its unprecedented V8 twin-turbo plug-in hybrid engine looks like.

In fact, the House of the Bull lets us know that the engine that replaces the famous naturally aspirated V10 is a power unit designed from scratch by Lamborghini that is combined with three electric motors and the 8-speed dual-clutch gearbox seen on the Revuelto and optimised for the new Huracan.

An 800 PS twin-turbo hybrid V8

Going into a little more technical detail, we discover that the second Lamborghini HPEV (High Performance Electrified Vehicle) super sports car that continues the tradition of the Huracan is powered by a twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 developing 800 PS between 9,000 and 9,750 rpm, with a maximum speed of 10,000 rpm.

Lamborghini V8 twin-turbo hybrid, the front view

These are values worthy of racing cars including the peak torque which is constant at 730 Nm between 4,000 and 7,000 rpm. This is also due to the integration of the electric motor installed in the twin-turbo V8 itself.

Lamborghini V8 twin-turbo hybrid, the detail of the electric system

The rear electric system is positioned between the new V8 and the automatic dual-clutch transmission, integrating the axial electric unit and the inverter in a compact and light element. This electric motor delivers 110 kW (150 PS) to the plug-in hybrid system and a torque of 300 Nm.

A unique sound for the new Lamborghini supercar of 2024

Another interesting detail unveiled by Lamborghini concerns the sound of the new supercar, which is to have its own distinctive sonic character given by the volume and frequency of the V8 at high revs.

Lamborghini V8 twin-turbo hybrid, header detail

Lamborghini reminds us that the debut of the new Huracan project 634, which could be called the Temerario, is set for 2024 as the third stage of the electrification process started with the Revuelto and the Urus SE.