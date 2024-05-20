Searching among the cheapest camper vans from different specialists, we have found the Sunlight Cliff 600, based on the 6-metre long Peugeot Boxer, which is on sale in Spain from €55,090 (approx. £47,000), not including extras. A really interesting price.

This is because the vehicle comes very well equipped as standard, although we will talk about that a little later. Now we want to point out that the vehicle is powered by a reliable 140 PS 2.2-litre BlueHDi turbodiesel engine, linked to a six-speed manual gearbox.

In total, there are four seats for travelling and up to three for sleeping. The interior height of the van is 1.90 metres, which is not bad at all, so you can comfortably fit in the cab.

Gallery: Sunlight Camper Van Cliff 600 and Cliff 640 based on Peugeot

Optional secondary bed

Now it's time to talk about the components included for travelling with this motorhome. The rear double bed is 197 cm long and 150 cm wide, while the central bed, which costs €360 (£310), is located in the lounge and measures 185 x 88 cm.

The kitchen, with a burner, sink and 84-litre fridge, includes all the essentials for preparing meals. There is also a practical cupboard for storing kitchen utensils.

The bathroom is also complete: toilet, washbasin and shower. If the client wants wooden flooring in the shower tray, he/she must pay €90 (£77). Of course, a four-seater dinette can be configured from a table and swivel front seats.

Complete camper van

Nothing will stop you from travelling in bad weather or cold, as the Sunlight Cliff 600 cabin includes the stationary heating system Combi 4 Gas. Optional for €730 (£625) is the Combi 6 E with electric unit and digital control panel.

Clean water and waste water tanks are 100 and 90 litres respectively. There is also a 95 Ah battery and three 230V power sockets, as well as a double USB port, two skylights and folding windows with blackout and mosquito netting.

Depending on your budget, the camper van can be completed with, for example, a bicycle rack for €680 (£582), Remis blinds for another £680 (£582) or the pre-installation of a solar panel for €175 (£150). It is certainly worth taking a look at this model before the price rises.

Source: Sunlight (Cliff 600 standard and optional).