If you are familiar with the world of camper vans, you will be well aware that models such as the Fiat Ducato account for a large percentage of sales. But if we analyse the market in more depth, we find other vehicles that are also very comparable, such as the Ford Transit Custom.

That's why you should keep an eye out for this 2021 camper van, with just over 51,000 kilometres (31,690 miles) on the clock, which uses a 2-litre 130 PS diesel engine. It is also just 4.97 metres long, making it very manoeuvrable in any scenario. If you are already interested, you should know that it is located in La Rioja, Spain.

Gallery: Camper Ford Transit Custom

The van in question comes with a wide range of standard equipment: air conditioning, lighting, rain and parking sensors, electric mirrors, leather steering wheel, LED daytime running lights, multimedia system compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as a rear camera.

Stationary heated

When it comes to the conversion, this Transit Custom is designed for a couple, offering two sleeping places (three for travelling) thanks to a double bed in the rear, with a viscoelastic mattress. When not in use, this space is occupied by a comfortable seating area.

The kitchen also has two gas burners, a fridge with compressor, sink and furniture for storing kitchenware and crockery, among other things. For travelling in the colder months, there is a stationary diesel heating system with digital control.

The interior table creates a practical dining area where you can also spend your leisure time, and there are clean and grey water tanks, not to mention LED interior lighting and a 160W solar panel for self-sufficient electricity.

The vinyl flooring and the poplar plywood furniture with HPL veneer guarantee good durability regardless of use. The side sliding door and the 40 x 40 skylight allow the cabin to be ventilated and offer a pleasant feeling of space.

Lower price than expected

As you can see from the pictures of this van, it has an integrated front bumper with long-distance headlights, all suitably type-approved. €60,000 or even more? Not at all, this Transit Custom can be yours for €49,900 (approx. £42,700). There is more information on the vehicle at the following link.

Source and photos: Mundovan