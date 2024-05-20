BYD is reportedly expanding its UK offerings with the addition of a new electric MPV, the second-generation e6. According to a report from Autocar, this model, with a decent range of over 250 miles and a spacious interior, is set to attract the attention of taxi drivers and other commercial users.

According to leaked UK specifications for the e6, the five-seat MPV shares its underpinnings with the Chinese-market Song Max. While BYD has been tight-lipped about further details, industry sources suggest that a UK launch is imminent and we might hear official info very soon.

The original e6 marked BYD’s entry into the United Kingdom back in 2013, at a time when the company was relatively unknown and electric vehicle technology was still emerging. The second-generation e6, which debuted globally in 2021, represents a significant evolution from its predecessor, retaining only the name. This new model has already made its mark in other right-hand-drive markets such as Australia, where its pricing aligns closely with the MG ZS EV, hinting at a possible UK price in the low-£30,000 range, according to Autocar.

The second-gen e6 is equipped with a 71.7 kWh battery pack, offering a range of up to 258 miles per charge according to the WLTP test cycle. However, its maximum charging speed is capped at 60 kW, requiring approximately 90 minutes to charge from 0 to 80 per cent on a Type 2 fast charger. Power comes from a single motor on the front axle, producing 94 bhp.

Meanwhile, BYD is also toying with the idea of launching another fully electric vehicle on the UK market. The Seagull is rumoured to arrive in Britain as a direct Dacia Spring rival. The automaker also wants to expand its dealer network to about 60 showrooms starting this summer. Currently, the brand sells four models in the UK – the Atto 3, Dolphin, Seal, and Seal U.