Nissan has officially opened pre-orders for the diesel variant of its all-new Interstar in the United Kingdom, marking the arrival of the latest iteration of the brand’s largest light commercial vehicle. With a host of new safety technologies, convenience features, and increased size and versatility, the new Interstar aims to cater to a wide array of customer needs. Prices for the diesel model start from £33,090 plus VAT.

The all-new Interstar diesel van is available in two trim levels in Britain: Acenta and Tekna. The Acenta trim is designed to meet everyday requirements, featuring manual air-conditioning as standard. The Tekna trim offers additional enhancements for an extra £1,200 plus VAT, including automatic air conditioning, a heated windscreen, a rear-view camera, front parking sensors, flank protection, 270-degree opening rear doors, a 12-volt plug in the loading area, and others.

Under the bonnet, the Interstar is equipped with a 2.0-litre single variable turbo engine, available in various tunes that deliver power outputs ranging from 105 bhp to 170 bhp. The vehicle boasts a WLTP fuel consumption figure of up to 37.8 mpg, with the N2 versions achieving up to 41.5 mpg. This robust performance is complemented by a competitive payload capacity of nearly two tonnes and a maximum towing capacity of 2500 kg.

The new Interstar also comes with a variety of factory-built conversions, including tipper, drop-side, and box van options, alongside multiple panel van variants. This ensures that whether customers need maximum cargo volume, long-distance driving capability, extra passenger room, or heavy-duty hauling, the Interstar has a configuration to meet their specific needs. The available configurations include L2H2, L3H2, and L3H3 variants, providing a comprehensive solution for diverse commercial applications.

There’s also a fully electric version of the model with an 87-kWh battery pack. According to the initial announcement, the range between charges should be over 286 miles. The Japanese manufacturer is yet to announced the UK pricing of the zero-emissions Interstar though.