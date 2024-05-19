Even before its world premiere in autumn 2024, the new Mini John Cooper Works will make its first public appearance at the big 24-hour race at the Nürburgring at the end of May and immediately put the ultimate endurance test to the tradition-steeped asphalt.

"Everyone praises what the Nürburgring tests!" This age-old slogan, which is prominently displayed at the entrance to the paddock of the race track, is still valid even after almost 100 years. The Nürburgring-Nordschleife is considered the toughest circuit in the world.

A car that survives a 24-hour race here no longer needs to be afraid of any challenges in normal road use. Mini takes up this challenge and sends the new top model of the small three-door car called "John Cooper Works" into the toughest race in the world long before its world premiere.

The new Mini John Cooper Works, which is wrapped in a special camouflage vinyl wrap created by the in-house design team, is reminiscent of the classic red and white colour scheme that has been used for classic Minis in motorsport since the 1960s.

The racing car bears the striking 37 logo, which refers to Mini's historic victory with the Cooper S at the 1964 Monte Carlo Rally, which was a full 60 years ago. The brand has not yet given details of the engine and power output, but until now the Mini JCW has had a four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine with 231 PS under the bonnet. In the future, the 245 PS and 400 Nm of the BMW X1 xDrive 28i offered in the USA would be conceivable.

The new Mini John Cooper Works, which will compete with the starting number 317, will be entered by the private racing team Bulldog Racing from Nürburg and will compete in the SP3T category. The twin-power turbo racing car bears the name "Mini John Cooper Works PRO" and, according to the manufacturer, is a combination of the iconic design and reliability proven on the race track by Bulldog Racing.

Another participant in the legendary race is the black Mini John Cooper Works with the starting number 474 from the discontinued series. This vehicle with manual transmission already proved its capabilities and reliability at last year's 24-hour race at the Nürburgring, securing a podium place in the VT-2 class, which is close to series production.

Mini fans can now look forward to seeing both race cars at this year's Nürburgring 24 Hours, which will take place from 1 to 2 June 2024.