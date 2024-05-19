In recent weeks, we've been telling you about hypothetical vehicles that could increase Seat's range, such as a saloon, a coupé, a supercar or a pick-up. We know they won't come, but we can only dream about it...

Well, we can do the same with Cupra, as it lacks a pure sports car (you have a recreation just below) and a family SUV with seven seats. Let's take a look at what the CUPRA Tarraco would be like.

Yes, it would be an SUV based on the SEAT model of the same name, albeit with a more dynamic character. As you can see in the recreation made by X-Tomi Design, the ground clearance has been lowered and the suspension is firmer. The car would also have wider tyres and better brakes.

All this to match the engine we have chosen for it: the new turbocharged 2.0 TSI block with 333 hp, which the revamped Formentor will be fitted with and which has already been seen in the Volkswagen Golf R 20th Anniversary. After that, the range will be expanded with other powertrains, including the 150 PS TDI diesel or 204 and 272 PS plug-in hybrids.

Gallery: Seat Tarraco FR Sport

3 Photos

Of course, the new SUV would not lose any practicality. Thus, it would enjoy really spacious rear seats (although there are no three single seats in the second row) and would offer a boot in the region of 700 litres with five occupants.

As is often the case, the last two seats would be for children or small adults, and in this configuration, luggage space would be very limited (for a couple of cabin bags or several rucksacks).

In the case of the 333 PS Cupra Tarraco, it would enjoy 4Motion all-wheel drive with the advanced Torque Splitter system and a DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission with seven gears.

Price? Right now, the range-topping Seat Tarraco PHEV with 245 PS and FR trim costs around £40,930, so it wouldn't be unreasonable for the Cupra Tarraco VZ, with 333 PS, to be priced at around £48,000. Would such a car convince you?