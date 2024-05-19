Rough enough to handle off-road (even demanding) and kind to all its passengers, the Mercedes G-Class confirms its historic philosophy in the restyling that saw the light of day a few weeks ago. The German off-roader remains one of the most iconic and luxurious in the world, even when it comes to its interior.

Mercedes G-Class, the dashboard

The restyling has not changed the interior of the Mercedes that much. The G-Class retains the dashboard characterised by the instrument panel and the MBUX infotainment system, both 12.3-inch. The latter is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto wireless and third-party apps, such as Spotify, can also be used.

Mercedes Classe G (2024)

The steering wheel cut into the lower part has spokes separated into two parts to control various aspects of the instrument cluster and display the various driver information screens. The look of the air-conditioning vents is reminiscent of an aircraft's turbine, while the front passenger can hold on to the off-roader with a grab handle integrated into the dashboard.

Those who demand the most from their multimedia system can also opt for the 18-speaker, 760-watt Burmester 3D Surround Sound System.

In the centre tunnel there are thermal cup holders to maintain a temperature of between 8°C and 55°C and the automatic climate control is tri-zone.

Mercedes G-Class, connectivity

As we have already mentioned, the star (pun intended) of the vehicle's technological set is the MBUX infotainment system. Standard is navigation with augmented reality, which shows images of the road on the central monitor and enhances them with information for turns, traffic lights and more. There is also the advanced voice assistant to manage numerous functions using your own voice.

Mercedes G-Class, the dashboard with two 12.3-inch screens

Among the most important functions of the MBUX is undoubtedly the 360° camera system, including a view that makes the bonnet 'transparent' so you can see what's underneath the car - ideal in the most demanding off-road conditions.

Mercedes G-Class, quality and materials

In keeping with G-Class tradition, the upholstery is of the highest quality and there is a choice of numerous alternatives. The Professional, Exclusive and Superior trims offer three interior styles, from the more traditional black leather (or walnut brown and speckled beige) to Nappa leather with a diamond pattern on the seats.

Mercedes G-Class, the front seats

The mouldings are in natural walnut wood, leather and piano black, while in the most complete versions we also find the Microcut black microfibre headlining. Also in the richer versions, there is a knee cushion on the side of the centre console to further increase the comfort level.

Mercedes G-Class, the space

The restyling has not altered the dimensions of the G-Class, which remains 4.82 m long, 1.93 m wide and 1.97 m high. Consequently, space abounds for both passengers and luggage. On this last point, Mercedes speaks of a minimum capacity of 621 litres (with the possibility of exploiting a rather regular-shaped compartment), expandable to 1,941 litres.