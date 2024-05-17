Take the Aston Martin DBX, give it a more aggressive look, further raised trim, and additional body protection. Et voila, you could get something similar to the sketches that are currently circulating in Gaydon.

According to a report by Autocar, Aston Martin is thinking of producing an off-road version of its SUV to challenge its compatriot Land Rover Defender. For now, the car is known as 'Project Rambo', a reference - who knows how intentional - to 'Lambo Rambo', the nickname given to the Lamborghini LM002. Here's what we know.

Shock model

This is how Autocar defines the most adventurous version of the Aston Martin DBX, which is still awaiting the definitive OK from the company's number one Lawrence Stroll, and is bound (as is normal) by an in-depth study of sales forecasts. Speaking of an exclusive and luxury model, we certainly do not expect dizzying numbers, but according to Autocar, it might not become a production model but have a limited production run of just 2,500 units.

Aston Martin DBX707 2024, the front end

Of course, there are no details yet on styling and mechanics, but under the bonnet there could be a Mercedes-AMG 4.0 V8, the same one that powers the Mercedes G63. If that were the case, the Aston Martin off-roader should have 585 PS and 850 Nm of torque, which, on the G63, would allow it to go from 0 to 62 mph in 4.4 seconds.

Of course, there could also be the 707 PS variant of the DBX707, thus creating the most powerful off-roader - albeit without a chassis frame - on the market. Leaving behind the G-Class, Land Rover Defender and so on. A bar that could be raised even higher if Aston Martin manages to get its hands on the plug-in powertrain of the Mercedes GT63 SE Performance, consisting of the usual V8 and an electric motor for a total of 816 PS. Certainly, however, such a solution would increase the weight - and by a lot.

The price of Aston Martin's new super off-roader? Considering that the 707 starts at around £189,000, the newcomer could be over £220,000, a super price also due to the possible limited run.