The M25 motorway in the United Kingdom is scheduled for another closure this August, marking the third of five planned weekend shutdowns over the next year as part of a £317 million project aimed at upgrading the motorway between Junctions 9 and 10. The upcoming roadworks are set to take place during the peak holiday season, adding to the potential for disruption.

Senior Project Manager Jonathan Wade from National Highways confirmed the closure, highlighting the installation of concrete beams for a new bridge and the placement of a new gantry as the main tasks. This weekend’s closure follows a similar event in March when the Clearmont Bridleway Bridge was demolished and a new gantry system installed.

“The next one is scheduled for August. That's still to be confirmed, but at the moment it's been planned for August. At that time, you're obviously into peak holiday season,” Wade told the Telegraph.

National Highways is collaborating with transport operators, emergency services, and major transport hubs including ports and airports, to mitigate the impact of these closures. Despite these efforts, significant disruption is anticipated, particularly given the timing during the busy summer travel period.

The overall project is designed to address key issues on this stretch of the M25, aiming to restore heathland, reduce congestion, and improve safety for drivers. The improvements are expected to deliver long-term benefits, though the short-term inconvenience remains a concern for many travellers.

As part of the third planned closure, drivers will be directed onto a 19-mile diversion. Jonathan Wade advises motorists to prepare for the diversion and plan their journeys accordingly to avoid unnecessary delays.

"This is far from a repeat of the previous closure, as the alternative routes are longer and will be different for over height vehicles and all other traffic. Drivers listened to our advice last time which reduced motorway traffic levels by over two thirds and meant delays were limited. Our advice again is please only travel if absolutely necessary and make sure you give yourself extra time if you do choose to use the M25," Wade said.

