Alfa Romeo is still accepting orders for the Quadrifoglio versions of the Giulia and the Stelvio. And now there is even a special version each for the performance saloon and the power SUV. What characterises the "Super Sport" models? It's down to the last detail...

The limited edition models bear the name suffix "Super Sport". This is intended to commemorate Alfa Romeo's first victory at the Mille Miglia in 1928 with the 6C 1500 Super Sport. For the first time since the introduction of the four-leaf clover 101 years ago, the iconic logo has a black triangle instead of the usual white background. Both vehicles can be seen in the official images in the "Nero Vulcano" paint finish, but the Giulia and Stelvio are also available in a three-coat "Rosso Etna" colour. Alternatively, the Giulia can also be painted in "Bianco Alfa".

Gallery: Alfa Romeo Quadrifoglio Super Sport

58 Photos

Those who opt for the saloon can choose a carbon fibre roof. Alfa Romeo equips the Giulia Quadrifoglio with 19-inch wheels, while the SUV counterpart rides on larger 21-inch wheels. Both body variants are fitted with black brake callipers and an Akrapovič exhaust system with carbon tailpipes. The exterior mirrors are also made of carbon fibre, as is the front splitter of the Giulia. The main headlights, each divided into three elements and featuring full LED matrix technology, are standard equipment on both special models.

However, the real highlight is in the interior, where the manufacturer has applied red carbon fibre to the dashboard, the centre console and the door cards. The brand claims that this has a 3D effect and emphasises the red stitching on the seats. Oh well.

Incidentally, a closer look at the headrests reveals how many cars will be built - 275 units of the Giulia and a further 175 units of the Stelvio are planned. Interested? However, we can't yet tell you how much each model will cost.