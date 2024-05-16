Xiaomi's SU7 saloon immediately took the lead in local sales in April. The high-tech giant's first model clocked up more than 7,000 registrations last month, making the company the country's eighth-largest manufacturer of electric cars.

It's a flying start for the SU7, which is banking on a performance/price ratio that is virtually unattainable for most of its rivals.

Big numbers

In April, Xiaomi sold precisely 7,058, units of the SU7: not bad, considering that the car (priced from the equivalent of £21,500) was only unveiled at the end of March. However, despite the very interesting figures, sales are slightly below the brand's target, which is to exceed 100,000 deliveries by the end of 2024, at a rate of around 11,600 units per month.

XIaomi SU7

A target that would put the Chinese manufacturer in direct rivalry with Volkswagen, which sold 13,108 battery-powered cars in April, spreading that figure across the various models in the ID family.

Xiaomi will have time to develop, however, even if the competition remains very strong, starting with NIO, Xpeng, Aion and Zeekr, who are also waging a 'price war' to try and revive an EV market that is losing momentum in China compared with previous years.

A bright future

Xiaomi's main rivals include HIMA (Harmony Intelligent Mobility Alliance), a Huawei-backed group that includes the Aito and Luxeed brands, which totalled 20,819 units in April.

According to some analysts, the market will be even more favourable to Xiaomi in the years to come. HSBC Qianhai forecasts that the brand's sales will reach 240,000 units in 2025 and 348,000 units in 2026.

As a reminder, the SU7 is built on a platform with an 800-volt architecture and is available in two battery sizes, up to 101 kWh.

According to the company's press release, this battery can recharge 137 miles of range (according to the Chinese CLTC cycle) in 5 minutes, for a total distance of 342 miles. Two versions are being sold in China: one with rear-wheel drive and the other with all-wheel drive and two electric motors.

The latter accelerates from 0 to 62 mph in 2.78 seconds and reaches a top speed of 165 mph.