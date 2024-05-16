The B-segment is getting crowded, especially when it comes to SUVs. Three of the latest additions have further spiced up this category by adding a premium touch and some technical treats. We are talking about the Alfa Romeo Junior, the Lexus LBX and the Volvo EX30 - the protagonists of this three-way comparison.

Dimensions and design

With a length of 4.17 metres, the Junior is the smallest of the models competing in this comparison. It is based on the same platform as the Fiat 600, the Jeep Avenger or pretty much all other B-segment vehicles from the Stellantis Group. The front end of this competitor is particularly striking. The curved flanks are complemented by the contrasting roof and a very aggressive rear end with horizontal light clusters within a black stripe.

Alfa Romeo Junior Lexus LBX Volvo EX30

With a length of 4.19 metres, the LBX is based on the same TNGA-B platform as the Toyota Yaris Cross. At the front in particular, the hourglass theme is echoed in the grille, while the sharp LED headlights are another typically Japanese design element. The sides are important, with a contrasting roof that tightens up the overall design. The rear lights are also original and add to the personality of the Lexus.

Above all, clean lines characterise the EX30, which takes the style of its big brother, the EX90, and adapts it to a much more compact form. With a length of 4.23 metres, the Volvo has a rational appearance, with the classic LED headlight graphics and sides without any particular beading or edges. The rear is more elaborate with split tail lights, the lower ones of which converge in the centre and wrap around the Volvo lettering on the tailgate.

Model Length Width Height Wheelbase Alfa Romeo Junior 4.17 metres 1.78 metres 1.54 metres 2.56 metres Lexus LBX 4.19 metres 1.83 metres 1.55 metres 2.58 metres Volvo EX30 4.23 metres 1.84 metres 1.55 metres 2.65 metres

Interior

Personality and technology are the main aspects of the interior of the Alfa Romeo. The digital instrumentation has a telescopic design in keeping with the Biscione tradition and consists of a 10.25-inch monitor. This is complemented by the infotainment system with a 10.25-inch screen, which is orientated towards the driver and lowered. High-gloss black trim and Alcantara upholstery (especially on the Sabelt sports seats) make for a very neat interior. The boot is generously sized at 400 litres.

The ambience on board the LBX is of the quality that Lexus standards demand. The differences to the Yaris Cross, from which this SUV is derived, are considerable. The materials used for the upholstery are luxurious, with suede and eco-leather elements. The 9.8-inch display is integrated into the console, while the Mark Levinson sound system with 13 speakers is one of the options. The boot capacity changes considerably depending on the version chosen: from 332 litres for the 2WD to 247 litres for the 4WD, while the maximum capacity is 994 and 909 litres.

Alfa Romeo Milan Lexus LBX Volvo EX30

Simple lines and carefully selected upholstery characterise the Volvo, which focuses on minimalism. All of the vehicle's controls are located on the only screen on board, the 12.3-inch infotainment display. The software that drives the system is Google Automotive, and the interface is reminiscent of smartphones, which makes it particularly intuitive. The boot is not very large, with a minimum capacity of 318 litres and a maximum of 904 litres when the rear seats are folded down in a 60:40 ratio. However, you can use the frunk, an additional 7-litre compartment under the front bonnet.

Model Instrument cluster Infotainment screen Boot capacity Alfa Romeo Junior 10.25-inch 10.25-inch 400 - n.a. litres Lexus LBX 12.3-inch 9.8-inch 332 - 994 litres Volvo EX30 - 12.3-inch 318 - 904 litres

Drivetrains

The Junior, the LBX and the EX30 have different philosophies. Especially when it comes to the engines. The Alfa Romeo is the only one of the three models available with a 1.2-litre Turbo mild hybrid petrol engine with 136 PS. At the same time, the Italian SUV can be ordered in an all-electric version with 156 PS and a 54 kWh battery. The Veloce with 240 PS will also be available at a later date, sharing the powertrain with the Abarth 600e and the Lancia Ypsilon HF. The specified range for the 156 PS version is 255 miles in the WLTP cycle.

The Lexus LBX is the only one in this comparison that is equipped with a full hybrid petrol engine. It is the 1.5-litre with 136 PS and front or all-wheel drive.

The EX30 is purely electric and available in two versions: as a single motor with 272 PS with an electric motor in the rear and Twin Motor Performance with two motors, all-wheel drive and a total of 428 PS. There is a choice between a 51 kWh or 69 kWh battery pack, with a maximum range of 298 miles in the case of the Single Motor Extended Range. The impressive acceleration of the more powerful EX30 is remarkable, sprinting from 0 to 62 mph in just 3.6 seconds.

Model Motorisations Alfa Romeo Junior 1.2 mild hybrid petrol 136 PS 54 kWh, 156 PS 54 kWh, 240 PS Lexus LBX 1.5 full hybrid, 136 PS Volvo EX30 51 kWh, 272 PS 69 kWh, 272 PS 69 kWh, 428 PS

Prices

The Junior's price list starts at €29,500 for the 136 PS mild hybrid and ranges up to €39,500 for the 156 PS electric drive. Prices for the Lexus LBX range from €32,990 for the 2WD to €46,190 for the Cool 4WD.

Finally, the Volvo EX30 starts at €35,490 for the Single Motor Core and goes up to €50,090 for the Twin Motor Performance AWD Ultra.