There is a change at the top of Mini. The BMW Group has announced that Stefan Richmann will take over as head of the brand as of 1 August 2024, succeeding Stefanie Wurst, who has been in office since 1 February 2022.

Richmann has worked for the German Group since 1997, from which time he has held numerous management positions, mainly in the areas of strategic business planning and sales.

Stefan Richmann, 27 years at BMW

In particular, from 2008 to 2010 he held the position of CFO for BMW Spain and subsequently took on several further roles in the management of the Finance and Control and Product Management division at BMW Group headquarters in Munich.

In 2017, he was then appointed CFO of the Brand in the US and in April 2022 became the number one in the Corporate Strategy division.

Mini Aceman SE (2024)

Also a Chinese success story

As mentioned, Richmann succeeds Stefanie Wurst, a successful manager who in her years in charge has also made the Mini brand known in new markets outside the Old World, such as China, where the company recently unveiled its new 100% electric Aceman.

Jochen Goller, Member of the Board of Management of BMW AG, commented:

"We would like to thank Stefanie Wurst for her great personal commitment and valuable contribution to the future direction of MINI. Together with Stefan Richmann, a senior BMW Group executive with many years of experience in Germany and abroad, she will take over management of the MINI brand from August."