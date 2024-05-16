This year’s Concours of Elegance is set to showcase one of Porsche's most significant historical models. The 2024 edition of the vent, set to take place at Hampton Court Palace from 30 August to 1 September, will feature the original 1973 Porsche 911 Turbo ‘Prototype’, a car that heralded the birth of an automotive legend.

The Porsche, chassis 9113300157, is the very same vehicle that made waves at the 1973 IAA Frankfurt Motor Show. Displayed prominently on the company’s stand, this prototype was the first road-going 911 to feature the now-iconic Turbo badge, laying the groundwork for what would become a hallmark of performance engineering.

Gallery: First Porsche 911 Turbo prototype

17 Photos

Finished in a unique silver hue with hand-painted Turbo script, the prototype captivated audiences by presenting a vision of unprecedented turbocharged performance. It served as a precursor to the production model 930 Turbo, which debuted in 1975 and quickly earned the title of the fastest production car in Germany.

Based on the standard 911S, the prototype was developed in Porsche's Style Porsche design studio under the supervision of chief engineer Helmuth Bott. Despite its dazzling debut, the car did not feature the expected turbocharged 2.7-litre flat-six engine, which was not ready in time for the show. Instead, a naturally aspirated engine was installed, with the turbo components cleverly mocked up in wood and painted to resemble the real parts.

The car’s journey continued in 1975 when Alan Hamilton, a racing driver and Porsche importer for Australia, discovered it during a visit to the Porsche factory. At the time, the prototype had been updated with several pre-production RSR parts and was being used as a testbed for the racing model. Hamilton, eager to acquire an RSR, saw the prototype as his quickest path and arranged its export to Australia.

In Australia, the Porsche saw limited competitive action under Hamilton's ownership before changing hands among local Porsche enthusiasts over the following decades. It was eventually exported to the United States in 2010, where it appeared at the Greenwich Concours d’Elegance.

After spending six years in the United States, the current owner repatriated the prototype to Europe. Today, it remains in stunning original condition, visually identical to its 1973 motor show debut but now equipped with an authentic turbo engine. The 2024 Concours of Elegance at Hampton Court Palace will provide a rare opportunity for enthusiasts to see this pivotal piece of Porsche history.