Benimar is one of the most recognised manufacturers in the sector and it is Spanish, in contrast to the legion of European rivals, mainly in France, Germany and Italy. With a consolidated product range for 2024, Benimar has strengthened key products such as the Yrteo range of motorhomes, the most sought-after.

Based on a Ford mechanical base, the Yrteo 840 measures 5.99 metres in length, by 2.14 in width and 2.76 in height, making this motorhome a relatively compact and easy-to-drive option, suitable for four occupants, with four sleeping berths and a spacious living module thanks to the 3.30 metre wheelbase.

Gallery: Benimar Yrteo 840 (2024)

14 Photos

As mentioned, the chassis and engine come from Ford. The engine is a four-cylinder turbodiesel block with 130 PS, 2-litre displacement and a six-speed manual transmission. This engine complies with the Euro 6D anti-pollution standard.

Standard equipment is comprehensive and includes ABS/ESP, 16-inch wheels, electrically adjustable heated mirrors, hill start assist (HLA), cruise control with speed limiter, cabin air conditioning and Bluetooth audio system with tablet holder on the dashboard, to name just a few of the highlights.

The interior can be configured in several ways, the two most common being the double bed option in the rear, or a double bed of 170x210 cm, which together with the kitchen area, toilet and dining room complete everything necessary for a family to live comfortably even outside the facilities offered by a campsite.

If we focus on the kitchen area, the Benimar Yrteo range offers in all cases a sink and two burners with electric ignition, worktop extension and 70-litre compressor fridge, with opening accessible from the entrance door. A compact and functional design that can also be seen in the washroom area, with integrated chemical toilet and shower.

As with the more complete models, the Yrteo also offers a practical integrated loading area at the rear, with lighting and a 12V connection point, two large access doors and security locks.

And if all of the above is not enough, Benimar offers a catalogue of interesting options, such as a more powerful 170 PS turbodiesel engine, the option of an automatic transmission, a reinforced chassis up to 4,100 kg, or an insulated and heated waste water tank, to name but a few of the most striking.

All of the above has a starting price starting at €60,290 (approx. £52,000), regardless of the configuration, the finish (there are three available) and the options that each customer wants to add to their motorhome. A reasonable amount for a vehicle that promises nothing but good times and fun in the company of the family.