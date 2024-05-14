In just 29 years, BYD has become one of the biggest players on the global automotive scene and the leading Chinese manufacturer of electrified cars. BYD's growth has been breathtaking and, in some ways, astonishing. A case study for those interested in the brand's industrial development and strategy.

Not just cars, in fact, but also batteries, also supplied to Tesla, and other types of mobility, public and private, as well as energy production and storage in general. To date, BYD can count on more than 30 industrial parks spread over several continents (a plant in Europe, in Hungary, has already been announced, and a second plant could be confirmed soon).

Tracing the steps that led the Chinese giant to become such a major player is also of interest to those who want to get to know the brand and the cars that have recently started to appear on our roads.

BYD, the story step by step

During a trip to Shenzen, where BYD is headquartered, I was able to identify some important milestones in the brand's history. Here are the main ones:

1995 - The company was founded on 10 February by Wang Chuanfu, a chemist aged just 29, in the city of Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China, where it is still headquartered today. Its main activity is the production of rechargeable batteries.

Wang Chuanfu (left) at Beijing Expo 2024

2005 - Called the F3, it was the first car produced and sold by BYD. It is a classic three-box saloon with compact dimensions. The target of 10,000 units sold was easily achieved.

La BYD F3

2008 - BYD manages to attract the attention of major investment groups, including Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway. It was also the year of the launch of the F3DM, the first mass-produced plug-in hybrid vehicle. At the same time, diversification led the company into new energies and the development of a zero-emission ecosystem equipped with solar panels, energy storage and electric vehicles.



Warren Buffett is a major investor in BYD

2010 - BYD and Daimler create a joint venture to develop zero-emission vehicles: the Denza sub-brand is born. Meanwhile, the first fleet of electric taxis is created with the e6 and the K9, the first electric bus, goes into production.



BYD and Daimler create Denza joint venture

2016 - With the BYD SkyRail project, the giant enters the rail transport industry.

BYD SkyRail

2019 - The first SkyShuttle self-driving electric metro line is commissioned and BYD opens its global design centre. FinDreams, the massive battery production arm, is created.

SkyShuttle in service in Singapore

2021 - The - The DM-i plug-in hybrid technology is presented for the first time, along with the new platform for electric cars called e-platform 3.0.

The BYD Seal U DM-i arrives in Europe and Italy in the first half of 2024

2023 - Two new sub-brands are created: YangWang, a high-performance luxury brand (I tested the extreme U8), and Fang Cheng Bao, which offers highly versatile top-of-the-range cars. It was also the year in which BYD celebrated its 6 millionth electrified vehicle.