We are less than a year away until Jaguar's new life begins, marked by the presentation of the brand's first electric GT. it is a model called upon to give a new impetus to the British manufacturer after a period marked by few innovations.

No particular teasers have been released, nor technical or other details. The big news today is the words of Adrian Mardell, Jaguar CEO, announcing the presentation in the United States of a concept that will preview the first electric Jaguar of the new era. However, we still don't know where or exactly when the debut will take place.

From premium to luxury

We do know, however, that the production version will move Jaguar's image upwards, no longer competing with premium German cars from Audi, BMW and Mercedes, but putting it in the same segment as Bentley. Luxury to the nth degree, carried around by a 100 per cent electric powertrain within GT-like forms.

A battery-powered grand tourer that, given its target clientele, could make its debut in August at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance or, if it prefers to show itself to an even wider audience, at the Los Angeles Motor Show.

Our rendering of the new electric Jaguar

Exuberant

This was the adjective chosen by Mardell to describe the design of Jaguar's new GT, based on a dedicated platform and no longer shared with Land Rover. A special car for a "reinvented" brand (to quote Mardell once again) inspired by some iconic models of the past - primarily the Jaguar E-Type - but "similar to nothing". It will be all-new, from the mechanics to the contours, with a "stunning" styling. The range should be around 435 miles with different powertrains and various power levels.