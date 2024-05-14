In a recent report from Auto Trader, the Peugeot 208 in petrol variant and up to one year old has been identified as the fastest-selling used car in the United Kingdom for May, with an average time of just 11 days on the market. This performance is more than twice as swift as the national average for used cars, which currently stands at 28 days. The data also reveals an overall improvement in the speed of used car sales, with vehicles selling three days faster than in May 2023.

This marks the second month in a row that a Peugeot model has topped the charts. In April, the larger Peugeot 3008 led the pack, taking an average of 12 days to sell. Additionally, the SEAT Leon (petrol plug-in hybrid, 3-5 years old) has made a notable return to the top 10 list, climbing from the seventh position in April to third in May. The Leon also appears as the sixth fastest-selling car with its younger 1-3-year-old version.

Current fastest-selling used cars (all fuel types)

Rank

Make

Model

Body Type

Fuel Type

Age Cohort
(years)

Avg. days to sell[2]

1

Peugeot

208

Hatchback

Petrol

up to 1 Year

11

2

Toyota

Prius

Hatchback

Petrol Hybrid

3 to 5 Years

12.5

3

SEAT

Leon

Hatchback

Petrol Plug-in Hybrid

3 to 5 Years

13

4

Volvo

XC40

SUV

Petrol

1 to 3 Years

13

5

Jaguar

I-PACE

SUV

Electric

5 to 10 Years

13

6

SEAT

Leon

Hatchback

Petrol Plug-in Hybrid

1 to 3 Years

13.5

7

Citroen

C4

Hatchback

Petrol

3 to 5 Years

13.5

8

Mercedes-Benz

GLB Class

SUV

Petrol

1 to 3 Years

14

9

Mercedes-Benz

GLA Class

SUV

Diesel

3 to 5 Years

14

10

Ford

Kuga

SUV

Petrol

up to 1 Year

14

The current trend shows petrol models dominating the fastest-seller list, a shift from April when alternatively fuelled vehicles were more prevalent. Four alternatively fuelled vehicles and one diesel model complete the top 10. On average, petrol cars are selling faster than any other fuel type, with a typical turnaround of 27 days.

The used car market in UK is growing:

Among electric vehicles, only the Jaguar I-Pace (5-10 years old) has made it onto the current top 10, with an average selling time of 13 days. EVs overall are selling within 29 days, a slight improvement from April’s 31-day average. However, younger used EVs (3-5 years old) are selling even faster, averaging just 24 days on the market. 

Current slowest-selling used cars (all fuel types)

Rank

Make

Model

Body Type

Fuel Band

Age Cohort
(years)

Average days to sell

1

BMW

M2

Coupe

Petrol

up to 1 Year

104

2

Fiat

500e

Hatchback

Electric

up to 1 Year

95

3

Volkswagen

ID.3

Hatchback

Electric

up to 1 Year

90

4

BMW

2 Series Active Tourer

MPV

Petrol Plug-in Hybrid

up to 1 Year

89

5

Volkswagen

ID.5

SUV

Electric

1 to 3 Years

84

6

Audi

Q5

SUV

Petrol Plug-in Hybrid

up to 1 Year

80

7

Land Rover

Range Rover Sport

SUV

Petrol

5 to 10 Years

79

8

MG

MG HS

SUV

Petrol Plug-in Hybrid

up to 1 Year

78

9

Ford

Mondeo

Hatchback

Petrol

10 to 15 Years

73

10

Mercedes-Benz

V Class

MPV

Diesel

3 to 5 Years

70

In previous years, the fastest-selling used cars in Britain have varied, reflecting shifting consumer preferences and market conditions. For example, in 2022, the Toyota Yaris was a standout, with the hybrid model selling quickly due to increasing interest in fuel-efficient vehicles amid rising fuel prices. Similarly, in 2021, the Ford Fiesta consistently ranked among the fastest sellers, appreciated for its reliability and affordability. The Volkswagen Golf has also been a perennial favourite, often featuring prominently due to its blend of performance and practicality.

Source: Auto Trader