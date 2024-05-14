In a recent report from Auto Trader, the Peugeot 208 in petrol variant and up to one year old has been identified as the fastest-selling used car in the United Kingdom for May, with an average time of just 11 days on the market. This performance is more than twice as swift as the national average for used cars, which currently stands at 28 days. The data also reveals an overall improvement in the speed of used car sales, with vehicles selling three days faster than in May 2023.

This marks the second month in a row that a Peugeot model has topped the charts. In April, the larger Peugeot 3008 led the pack, taking an average of 12 days to sell. Additionally, the SEAT Leon (petrol plug-in hybrid, 3-5 years old) has made a notable return to the top 10 list, climbing from the seventh position in April to third in May. The Leon also appears as the sixth fastest-selling car with its younger 1-3-year-old version.

Current fastest-selling used cars (all fuel types)

Rank Make Model Body Type Fuel Type Age Cohort

(years) Avg. days to sell[2] 1 Peugeot 208 Hatchback Petrol up to 1 Year 11 2 Toyota Prius Hatchback Petrol Hybrid 3 to 5 Years 12.5 3 SEAT Leon Hatchback Petrol Plug-in Hybrid 3 to 5 Years 13 4 Volvo XC40 SUV Petrol 1 to 3 Years 13 5 Jaguar I-PACE SUV Electric 5 to 10 Years 13 6 SEAT Leon Hatchback Petrol Plug-in Hybrid 1 to 3 Years 13.5 7 Citroen C4 Hatchback Petrol 3 to 5 Years 13.5 8 Mercedes-Benz GLB Class SUV Petrol 1 to 3 Years 14 9 Mercedes-Benz GLA Class SUV Diesel 3 to 5 Years 14 10 Ford Kuga SUV Petrol up to 1 Year 14

The current trend shows petrol models dominating the fastest-seller list, a shift from April when alternatively fuelled vehicles were more prevalent. Four alternatively fuelled vehicles and one diesel model complete the top 10. On average, petrol cars are selling faster than any other fuel type, with a typical turnaround of 27 days.

Among electric vehicles, only the Jaguar I-Pace (5-10 years old) has made it onto the current top 10, with an average selling time of 13 days. EVs overall are selling within 29 days, a slight improvement from April’s 31-day average. However, younger used EVs (3-5 years old) are selling even faster, averaging just 24 days on the market.

Current slowest-selling used cars (all fuel types)

Rank Make Model Body Type Fuel Band Age Cohort

(years) Average days to sell 1 BMW M2 Coupe Petrol up to 1 Year 104 2 Fiat 500e Hatchback Electric up to 1 Year 95 3 Volkswagen ID.3 Hatchback Electric up to 1 Year 90 4 BMW 2 Series Active Tourer MPV Petrol Plug-in Hybrid up to 1 Year 89 5 Volkswagen ID.5 SUV Electric 1 to 3 Years 84 6 Audi Q5 SUV Petrol Plug-in Hybrid up to 1 Year 80 7 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SUV Petrol 5 to 10 Years 79 8 MG MG HS SUV Petrol Plug-in Hybrid up to 1 Year 78 9 Ford Mondeo Hatchback Petrol 10 to 15 Years 73 10 Mercedes-Benz V Class MPV Diesel 3 to 5 Years 70

In previous years, the fastest-selling used cars in Britain have varied, reflecting shifting consumer preferences and market conditions. For example, in 2022, the Toyota Yaris was a standout, with the hybrid model selling quickly due to increasing interest in fuel-efficient vehicles amid rising fuel prices. Similarly, in 2021, the Ford Fiesta consistently ranked among the fastest sellers, appreciated for its reliability and affordability. The Volkswagen Golf has also been a perennial favourite, often featuring prominently due to its blend of performance and practicality.