Over 20 kilometres of asphalt, 73 bends (33 on the right and 40 on the left), a gradient of up to 17% uphill and 11% downhill. This is the Nürburgring Nordschleife, the 'green hell', one of the most iconic circuits in the world.

The 'Ring' is much more than just a track. It's a veritable test bed for manufacturers, who put their sportiest models through their paces on this extremely technical circuit. From Volkswagen to Bugatti, via Renault, Mercedes and BMW (to name but a few), many manufacturers have 'set foot' at the Nürburgring, even in an attempt to set a lap record.

Indeed, since the 1990s, the Nürburgring has become a laboratory for manufacturers to fine-tune the performance of their cars and attempt to break speed and performance records. So let's take a look at the rankings and the fastest cars from the green inferno.

Production cars

The definition of 'production vehicle' covers models that are produced in large numbers and offered for sale on the mass market. According to the Guinness World Record, at least 30 examples of a given model must have been produced to be considered a production vehicle.

The Mercedes-AMG ONE's record in the ring

The times recorded are made official by journalistic sources in the field or by the carmakers themselves, accompanied by videos documenting the feat.

Car Time Driver Date Notes Circuit length Mercedes-AMG One 6:35.183 Maro Engel 28/10/2022 Test carried out by Mercedes 20,600 m Porsche 911 GT2 RS Manthey Performance Kit (991.2) 6:38.835 Lars Kern 14/06/2021 Test carried out by Porsche - Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series 6:43.616 Maro Engel 04/11/2020 Test conducted by Mercedes - Porsche 911 GT3 RS (992.1) 6:44.848 Jörg Bergmeister 05/10/2022 Test carried out by Porsche - Lamborghini Aventador LP770-4 SVJ (2018) 6:44.97 Marco Mapelli 26/07/2018 Record set during the Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R tests 20,600 m Porsche 911 GT2 RS (991.2) 6:47.25 Lars Kern 20/09/2017 Test carried out by Porsche - Radical SR8 LM 6:48.28 Michael Vergers 19/08/2009 In England, there was a diatribe between Evo, which considered the vehicle to be "street legal", and Sport Auto, which saw it the other way around. 20,600 m Lamborghini Huracán LP 640-4 Performante (2017) 6:52.01 Marco Mapelli 05/10/2016 Test carried out by Lamborghini 20,600 m Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series 6:52.54 Christian Gebhardt 07/07/2021 Test driven by 'Sport Auto' - Porsche 911 GT3 RS (992.1) 6:54.99 Christian Gebhardt 19/10/2022 Test driven by 'Sport Auto' - Radical SR8 6:55.00 Michael Vergers 28/09/2005 - 20,600 m Porsche 918 Spyder 6:57:00 Marc Lieb 04/09/2013 Test conducted by Porsche. Tyres used: Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 'N0'. 20,600 m Ferrari 488 Pista 7:00.03 Christian Gebhardt 16/10/2019 Tyres used: Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R K1 20,600 m Dodge Viper ACR (2017) 7:01.30 Lance David Arnold 01/09/2017 - 20,600 m Mercedes-AMG GT R Pro 7:04.632 Maro Engel XX/11/2018 Tests carried out by Mercedes Benz 20,600 m Nissan GT-R NISMO (2015) 7:08.679 Michael Krumm 30/09/2013 Development test "N-Attack package 20,600 m McLaren 600LT 7:08.820 Christian Gebhardt XX/09/2019 - 20,600 m Gumpert Apollo Sport 7:11.57 Florian Gruber 13/08/2009 Michelin Pilot Sport Cup tyres 20,600 m Chevrolet Corvette C7 Z06 7:13.90 Christian Gebhardt 24/04/2017 Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 " ZP tyres 20,600 mv Lexus LFA Nürburgring Package 7:14.64 Akira Iida 31/08/2011 - 20,600 m Donkervoort D8 RS 7:14.89 Michael Düchting XX/XX/2006 - 20,600 m

Prototypes (not homologated for road use)

These are cars and prototypes that are not intended for road use, but are developed specifically for competitions or to demonstrate the technical potential of the brand. They can also be built with the aim of setting a lap record on the Nürburgring's Nordschleife. Here again, the times are recorded and validated by the people concerned or by the Nürburgring authorities.

Car Time Power Driver Notes Circuit length Porsche 919 Hybrid EVO 5:19.546 710 PS + 324 kW Timo Bernhard Specially modified Le Mans LMP1 prototype 20,832 m Volkswagen ID.R 6:05.336 671 PS (500 kW) Romain Dumas Average speed of 206.96 km/h. Record among electric vehicles and lowest energy consumption at 24.7 kWh. 20,832 m Lotus Evija X 6:24.047 2,011 PS (1,479 kW) Dirk Muller One of a kind 20,832 m Porsche 911 GT2 RS MR (991.2) by Manthey Racing 6:40.33 690 PS Lars Kern Although a production vehicle, it was also commonly assessed as a prototype for its degree of preparation. 20,832 m McLaren P1 XP1 LM Prototype 6:43.22 986 PS Kenny Brack - 20,832 m NIO EP9 6:45.90 1,360 PS (1,000 kW) Peter Dumbreck - 20,832 m Pagani Zonda R 6:47.50 740 PS Marc Basseng - 20,832 m Subaru WRX STI Type RA NBR Special 6:57.5 608 PS Richie Stanaway 20,600 m circuit, not 20,832 m 20,600 m Ferrari 599XX 6:58.16 720 PS Raffaele de Simone - 20,832 m Dodge Viper ACR-X 7:03.06 640 PS - - 20,600 m Lynk & Co 03 Cyan Concept 7:20.14 528 PS Thed Björk - 20,600 m Mygale M12-SJ-Ford Ecoboost 7:22:00 202 PS Nick Tandy Formula Ford transformed into a road car 20,832 m Toyota TMG EV P002 7:22.329 469 PS Jochen Krumbach Test conducted by Toyota Gazoo Motorsport 20,600 m BMW M3 CSL (E46) by Loaded 7:22:80 533 PS Richard Göransson Time achieved during a day of non-exclusive use of the track, in the presence of other cars. 20,600 m Tesla Model S Plaid Track Package 7:25.231 - Tom Schwister Tesla Model S Plaid with original Track Pack. Goodyear Supercar 3R tyres were used in the test, which are only approved for road use in the US and not in Europe. 20,832 m BMW M5 (F90) by AC Schnitzer 7:29.5 710 PS Jorg Muller - 20,600 m Porsche 911 Carrera S (991.1) Prototype 7:37.0 395 PS - Prototype "in its best configuration" during the development phase 20,600 m

Official documents by category

The official Nurburgring website also presents official figures. What does this mean? A time that is also checked by a notary, who therefore certifies the lap completed within the specified time.

Car Time Category Date BMW M2 Coupé 7:38.706 Compact car 05/04/2023 BMW M4 CSL 7:18.137 Mid-size car 05/04/2023 Mercedes-AMG GT4 63 S 4MATIC+ 7:27.800 Gran Turismo 04/11/2020 Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT 7:38.925 SUV 14/06/2021 Porsche 991 GT2 RS Manthey Performance Kit 6:43.300 Sports car 14/06/2021 Porsche 919 Hybrid Evo 5:19.546 Prototype 29/06/2018 Volkswagen I.D R 6:05.336 Prototype 03/06/2019 Lotus Evija X Hypercar 6:24.047 Prototype 13/10/2023

The value of registrations

However, the subjectivity of some of the registers drawn up must be taken into account. Since, in most cases, there is no independent certifying body, there may be doubts about the veracity of the results obtained.

BMW M2

After all, as we have said, the manufacturers organise and manage the whole process, from preparing the car to recording the lap time, and then proudly publish the results. But who can guarantee that no undeclared modifications have been made to the car to improve its performance during the test?

Furthermore, the standardisation of test conditions between cars, such as temperature, atmospheric pressure and tyre condition, is virtually impossible to guarantee, introducing additional variables that can influence the final results.

Despite these challenges and uncertainties, the Nürburgring remains a symbol of excellence in the world of motor racing, a fascinating and unrivalled challenge for those who love the thrill of speed and precision driving.