Bentley has officially announced the retirement of its current-generation 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine from its Continental GT, Continental GTC, and Flying Spur model lines. Effective immediately, the departure of the V8 mill will first be noticed in key regions such as the United Kingdom, Europe, and MEAI, with other territories to follow suit in due course. The motor will still be available in the Bentayga.

The V8 internal combustion engine has served as the beating heart of numerous Bentley vehicles for over seven decades. Its lineage traces back to 1959 with the inception of the first L-Series V8 engine, boasting a modest 180 bhp. Fast forward to today, and the current-generation V8 engine generates three times the power with only two-thirds of the capacity. Since its introduction in 2012, the current 4.0-litre V8 has powered over 53,000 examples of the Continental GT, GTC, and Flying Spur, each meticulously handcrafted at Bentley's Dream Factory in Crewe, England.

Enthusiasts looking to acquire the final V8-engined Continental GT, GTC, and Flying Spur models can do so now in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Middle East. However, production is set to conclude imminently, with final deliveries scheduled for June. While a limited number of existing examples may still be available through retailer stocks and transport channels, the end of production for other regions will be announced at a later date.

This announcement follows closely on the heels of Bentley's retirement of the W12 engine, making way for a new flagship hybridised V8 engine capable of delivering up to 750 PS.