The (long) list of competitors to the Tesla Model Y has been updated with the arrival of the Avatr 07. The brand created by the joint venture between Changan, CATL and Huawei presented its new SUV in China, where it will be available for purchase by the end of the year at a price equivalent to around €31,000-€45,000 (approx. £26,700 to £38,700).

The model presented at the Beijing show is an electric model with a petrol range extender, but a battery-only version will also be available at a later date.

Imposing and very safe

At 4.83 m long, 1.98 m wide and 1.62 m high, the Avatr 07 is larger than the Model Y, while sharing the clean, minimalist lines of the American crossover. The 07 follows the design philosophy known as 'Avatr 2.0', with a front end inspired by the compact 12, featuring two-stage LED headlights, and a very muscular rear end with slim, horizontally-developed lights.

Avatr 07

At the front, we also find a grille with active slats to improve aerodynamics and cooling of the battery and electric motors, while the roof is equipped with a LiDAR sensor to support all the driver assistance systems.

Other notable features of the Avatr include aerodynamically designed 21-inch alloy wheels, retractable door handles and cameras in place of rear-view mirrors. The interior has not been officially revealed, but we do know that the 07 will only be available as a five-seater.

Possible engines

There's no official news on engines either. However, it is possible that the Avatr 07 will be equipped with the same powertrain as the 12 presented at the 2023 Munich Motor Show.

Avatr 07

As a reminder, the Chinese flagship is available, once again, only on the domestic market, although Avatr has spoken of a possible expansion to other countries in the "near future" in versions with a single 313 PS electric motor or a 578 PS dual motor, for a maximum range of 435 miles in the Chinese CLTC cycle with a 95 kWh battery. Until now, it has been known as the Avatr 15.