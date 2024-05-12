In 2015 Toyota surprised everyone by presenting the S-FR concept, a direct rival to the Mazda MX-5. Now, nine years later, the prototype continues to make waves, so much so that according to Best Car Magazine it is ready to enter production.

In fact, according to the Japanese media, this baby sports car could make its production debut between 2026 and 2027. Here's what we know.

The first information

Apparently, the S-FR has been given the go-ahead by the management of the Japanese brand, which is aiming to make the model by exploiting its collaboration with Daihatsu and Suzuki. And it won't be electric. Yes, because according to Best Car, the S-FR will have rear-wheel drive and should use a turbocharged three-cylinder engine with around 150 PS, possibly mated to a six-speed manual gearbox.

Toyota S-FR Concept (2015)

According to reports, the design of the S-FR will be revised for production with a smaller grille and modified headlights, while it is unknown if the range of accessories will also include the ailerons, splitter and miniskirts seen on the S-FR Racing concept.

Length should still be around 4 metres net, while width could be 1.70 metres and height 1.30 metres. Also interesting is the weight, which, as in the concept, could stay under a tonne.

Prices and arrival in Italy

As far as the price is concerned, Toyota is thinking of a list price of around €20,000-22,000 (approx. £17,000 to £19,000) to be extremely competitive with the Mazda MX-5, which is offered in our parts at around £28,000.

Toyota S-FR Racing Concept (2015)

However, it is unclear whether the S-FR will be offered outside Japan. So we await news from Toyota as to whether we will also be able to enjoy this small old-school sports car in the UK.