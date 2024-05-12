Between the Toledo and the Exeo, Seat has almost always been well represented in the saloon segment, but in line with the times, it abandoned this market niche in favour of a full SUV range: Arona, Ateca and Tarraco.

It doesn't look like the SUV fever is going to die down in the coming years, but it wouldn't hurt to have a saloon in the family as an alternative for more 'traditional' families.

That's why we thought it would be interesting to show you the Seat Leon Saloon, a digital interpretation of a three-volume Leon with a sporty appearance. An attractive and practical vehicle for those who don't want an SUV.

The Octavia as an example

After all, if the Skoda Octavia is still on the market, why not also a Seat cousin? The Spanish saloon could very well be powered by the engines of the Leon 5-door, such as the 150 PS 1.5 TSI petrol engine or the 2.0 TDI diesel with identical power output for customers who travel frequently.

Of course, the six-speed manual gearbox and seven-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission will also be retained. In principle, there should be no all-wheel drive variants, as they would represent a very low percentage of the sales mix.

Now let's talk about the luggage compartment. In the case of the Octavia, it claims no less than 600 litres of luggage space, which could leave Seat's saloon slightly below that, at around 550 litres - a figure that would be very positive for any family.

Under €30,000

And the price? If we continue to compare it with the Czech representative, the proposed starting price is €32,500. Therefore, the Leon Saloon could stay below €30,000, which would be a very interesting figure.

In fact, the Ateca is advertised from €29,780 in Spain with the 116 PS 1.0 TSI engine, so it could be on par with the compact SUV. Anyway, here's X-Tomi Design's digital proposal for Seat to take a look at. Would you give the project the green light?