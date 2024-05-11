The shores of Lake Como are getting ready to welcome the most exclusive cars on the planet. From 24 to 26 May, the Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este will once again feature classic cars, concept cars and supercars.

Models will also be on show at the FuoriConcorso, traditionally held at Villa del Grumello and Villa Sucota, with free admission. Among the cars on show will be the very first example of the AGTZ Twin Tail designed by Zagato.

A customisable tail

The Twin Tail is a tribute to the Alpine A220, which once took part in the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Based on the modern A110, one of the distinctive features of the AGTZ is its sophisticated rear design.

The double tail of the AGTZ

The all-carbon-fibre 'tail' is removable, allowing owners to modulate the car's appearance to suit their tastes and needs (for example, to facilitate parking manoeuvres), moving from a sleek, aerodynamic profile to a more compact, sportier configuration.

Aimed at a very small audience

No precise information on the engine has been given, but it's reasonable to assume that the AGTZ shares the powertrain of the Alpine A110. Under the bonnet of the Twin Tail should be a 300 PS turbocharged 1.8-litre four-cylinder engine and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

AGTZ Twin Tail, rear

As a reminder, on the A110 R, this engine delivers acceleration from 0 to 62 mph in just 3.9 seconds and a top speed of 177 mph.

But beyond performance, another essential aspect for the 19 customers who manage to get their hands on the Twin Tail is customisation.

Zagato AGTZ Twin Tail, final assembly

The interior of the AGTZ can be customised, with a choice of a wide range of liveries and colour combinations. The first examples presented by Zagato were offered in blue and white, plus a third variant with a 'Hommage' livery that recalls the colours of the French flag: blue, white and red.

The Twin Tail costs around €650,000 (approx. £560,000), considerably more than the £91,490 required for the A110 R, the model on which the AGTZ is based.