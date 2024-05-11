There's so much more. That's what we often think when, while researching vehicles from China, we suddenly stumble across models that even we have never heard of before. This is also the case with this model. The SMW G03F from Brilliance Shineray. A seven-seater SUV that can even be purchased from importers in Germany and for less than £20,000 (approx. £17,500).

The mid-range model for China (where it is marketed under the somewhat catchier name Tiger) was unveiled in 2022. The vehicle is 4.61 metres long, 1.82 metres wide, between 1.81 and 1.83 metres high and has a wheelbase of 2.78 metres. By comparison, this is roughly the size of a Volkswagen Tiguan. The Chinese car is slightly longer and has a slightly longer wheelbase. That's it.

The G03F is powered by a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with 110 PS. The power is transmitted to the front axle via a 5-speed manual gearbox. We have not found any performance figures. Only the fuel consumption is stated by an importer. It is said to be 7.23 l/100km (39.0 mpg-UK). Combined in the WLTP cycle.

The seven seats are spread across three rows. Two individual seats are used in the second row and a three-seater rear bench is installed at the very back. Will that be cosy? We dare to express our doubts. The highlights listed in the price list include air conditioning, a 3.5-inch instrument cluster, a 7-inch LCD infotainment system, a leather steering wheel, USB ports, keyless go and ... for the looks ... 17-inch alloy wheels.

Whether this low-budget version of automotive independence appeals in terms of design is something you'll have to decide for yourself, but the price of less than €20,000 is quite an announcement. Because you don't get much else in Europe in this price region, and certainly not anything with seven seats.