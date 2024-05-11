Less traffic or accidents on the roads, easier to find parking spaces or stations for electric cars. In a world where the connections between vehicles and the environment are multiplying, Hyundai Europe is launching Connected Mobility, a new division dedicated to the transition to software-defined cars and intelligent mobility services.

"At Hyundai, we serve our customers when they need us most and we are driven by our relentless pursuit of tomorrow's solutions. Hyundai Connected Mobility is our strategic response to our customers' growing demand for more connected, accessible and personalised services." - Marcus Welz, Managing Director of the newly created entity.

Automotive services and applications

The aim, according to the company, is to offer in-vehicle services and applications throughout the vehicle's lifecycle, "to provide customers with a seamless experience". Connected mobility is based on three fundamental pillars: mobility services, connected car services and data-driven digital services.

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Speaking of the first pillar, the manufacturer points to the Mocean subscription model, which is "an attractive alternative to buying or leasing a Hyundai vehicle" and allows "fast and flexible access to cars by eliminating red tape."

"Hyundai's Connected Mobility portfolio in connected car technologies enhances the driver experience, keeping customers connected to their cars and the surrounding ecosystem."

The solutions include the Bluelink® in-car platform and new services based on the SDV (software-defined vehicle) technology stack. Hyundai plans to launch three different Bluelink® service offerings for each customer need, including Bluelink® Lite available throughout the vehicle lifecycle and more advanced subscription services with value-added features.

"In addition, digital services will play an important role in how customers enjoy the benefits of software-defined vehicles. In addition to providing regular Over-the-Air (OTA) infotainment software updates, this pillar will launch new customer-centric services, such as on-demand features (ODF), in-car payments, Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) applications, including Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) and Vehicle-to-Load (V2L), and offer driver-related solutions for parking and smart charging.

By embracing Vehicle Digital Services (VDS), Hyundai aims to deliver seamless, personalised experiences that put customer preferences first.