Aerodynamic and avant-garde: this is the Skoda 935 Dynamic. Presented in 1935 at the 25th Prague Motor Show, the prototype designed by the Mladá Boleslav designers combined an extremely elegant body with a number of innovative mechanical solutions.

Thanks to its sophisticated aerodynamics, the prototype achieved an exceptionally low drag coefficient of 0.37.

The experience gained by the engineers in this field with the 935 was used in the following years to design production models such as the Monte Carlo of 1936 and the Rapid 1500 OHV of 1939, ushering in a new era for the Czech carmaker's brand.

Boxer engine and electromagnetic gearbox

The 935 Dynamic also featured an innovative powertrain for its time. Skoda used a water-cooled 2-litre four-cylinder boxer engine, mounted in front of the rear axle as a rear mid-engine. This enabled the designers to lower the vehicle's centre of gravity, which had a positive effect on driving performance.

Skoda 935 Dynamic (1935)

The engine has a power output of 55 PS and enables the Skoda to reach a top speed of 80 mph. Another innovation is the four-speed electromagnetic gearbox from French manufacturer Cotal, which allows semi-automatic gear changes thanks to the pre-selector.

The story

The construction and design of the Skoda 935 Dynamic, as well as the knowledge acquired during its development, prompted the Mladá Boleslav-based brand to take part in the Monte Carlo Rally in 1937 with a modified, more compact version.

The project for a two-seater sports car was approved in April 1936 and a rally version was built shortly afterwards. However, Skoda halted development in 1939, leaving the model in a warehouse.

The car was then sold to a private individual, and Skoda bought it back from the same owner in the 1960s, thus starting its own collection of historic vehicles. Today, the 935 Dynamic is one of the brand's main attractions, which can be found at the Skoda Museum in Mladá Boleslav, Czech Republic.