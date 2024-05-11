At Porsche, work began some time ago on a large seven-seater electric SUV. Known internally as the K1, this new model will arrive around 2027 and will be the largest in the entire range.

Positioned above the Cayenne, it will feature a very powerful powertrain and all the German brand's next-generation technologies. Having seen the first spy shots in recent weeks, we're now trying to imagine what it will look like in its final version.

The representative SUV

Our rendering imagines a K1 with a rather familiar look. The front end (including the headlights with their four light elements) is reminiscent of the new Macan and the styling of the future electric Boxster and Cayman. The styling of the flanks echoes that of the Cayenne, although the wheelbase is expected to be longer than that of Porsche's current top-of-the-range SUV.

Indeed, the K1 could be well over 5 metres long and offer plenty of space for passengers and luggage. In fact, we wouldn't be surprised to see 7- or 4-seat versions in the range, with two single seats in the second row for a five-star journey.

Porsche K1 (2027) rendered by Motor1.com

Distinctive elements such as the front splitter and large vertical air intakes suggest a sporty feel, while the rear light clusters could also take inspiration from the light bar seen on the Macan.

A new platform for ultra-fast charging

The Porsche K1 will be based on the Scalable Systems Platform (SSP) Sport, designed with a 900V architecture and featuring advanced driver assistance functions.

Porsche Macan (2024)

Although details of the K1's powertrain are still shrouded in mystery, we're expecting solutions with two or even three motors, whose total power could exceed 1,000 PS. Production of this new Porsche is planned to take place in Leipzig (where the electric Macan was also 'born'), with the company particularly targeting the American and Chinese markets, where demand for models with this type of positioning is strong.