What is usually common when buying a camper van or motorhome to travel on holiday? Well, whether it is brand new and well equipped or at good price on the second-hand market, the most normal thing is to always think of the established brands which are already specialists in these type of conversions: Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen, Fiat, Ford, Renault...

However, it is also curious, and even amusing, to discover that brands that are never related to the world of camper vans and motorhomes are also the leaders of some conversions.

Among the most popular examples are the recreational vehicles from Kia, a large complete motorhome, as well as from Hyundai, with a practical Staria camper, which would be a success in our market. But going even further, today we are going to look at a motorhome with a BMW engine.

Classic, well-equipped motorhome with BMW engine

Less well known in Europe than the Hymer or Westfalia conversions, the Vixen motorhomes of the late 1980s were a favourite of campers who loved to drive, even more so if they had BMW engines.

The main reason was their low centre of gravity, but also their good performance and low aerodynamic coefficient, which made them the most dynamic motorhomes of the time.

Looking back at the history of Vixen, we can say that the brand produced a total of three different models in the second half of the 1980s: the 21 TD, 21 SE and 21 XC. In total, 587 units were built between 1986 and 1989, making these models very exclusive.

So you can imagine the excitement that the copy you see in this post had when it went on sale, for about €32,000 (approx. £27,500). Furthermore, due to its exclusivity, its good equipment and the fact that this first series blue Vixen TD had barely travelled 100,000 km, it sold out in the blink of an eye.

On the BMW side of things, it was powered by a diesel engine, a 2.4-litre in-line six-cylinder with 115 PS and 220 Nm of torque. Interesting figures for a reliable and easy to maintain block, accompanied by an average fuel consumption of 11.9 litres per 100 km (23.7 mpg-UK).