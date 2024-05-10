The latest creation from Maranello is a tribute to the history of the prancing horse. With its V12, the Ferrari 12Cilindri has Enzo Ferrari's favourite engine at its heart, yet it still manages to creep along elegantly like a Berlinetta somewhere between luxurious Gran Turismo and extreme sports car.

An "act of love", as the "father" of the 812 Superfast successor, Flavio Manzoni, affectionately called this new creation. But what makes the Ferrari 12Cilindri so luxurious? Let's take a look at the interior of this handsome Italian.

The dashboard

The design is based on the cockpit of the Roma, but takes it to the next level in terms of technology. Essentially, symmetry prevails - two different instruments have been positioned for the driver and passenger side.

Ferrari 12Cilindri, the dashboard

On the driver's side there is an 15.6-inch screen for the most important information and data. The front passenger can also keep an eye on vehicle data centrally via an 8.8-inch display and adjust the seat settings, climate control and multimedia playback.

In contrast to the Purosangue, there is a 10.25-inch infotainment screen in the centre from which all connectivity and navigation functions can be called up.

Connectivity

Various comfort and multimedia settings are offered via the centre display. From here, for example, the climate control can be adjusted or the connection established wirelessly via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Speaking of on-board technology, the high-end sound system with 15 loudspeakers and a total output of 1,600 Watts, which was developed in collaboration with Burmester, is available as an option.

Ferrari 12Cilindri infotainment Driver unit 15.6-inch Head-up display n.a. Central unit 10.25-inch Connectivity Android Auto (wireless)

Apple CarPlay (wireless) OTA Yes Voice assistant Yes

Quality and materials

In keeping with its tradition, Ferrari also uses high-quality materials and colours in the 12Cilindri, which can be individually designed and customised as desired.

Ferrari 12Cilindri, die Sitze

You can choose from Alcantara (made from 65% recycled polyester), leather as well as aluminium and carbon parts that create an exclusive ambience.

Spacious?

Only two people can take a trip in the Ferrari 12Cilindri. When negotiating narrow mountain passes, they are held in place by sports seats made of carbon fibre as standard. However, the material can also be customised.

Ferrari 12Cilindri, das Cockpit

There is a small shelf behind the backrests to accommodate less bulky luggage. This can be securely lashed down with appropriate straps so that nothing slips out of place during sporty driving.

The boot has a capacity of 270 litres, compared with just 200 litres in the 12Cilindri Spider. For comparison: the Ferrari 812 Superfast had a volume of 310 litres, but this was reduced again to 210 litres in the 812 GTS.