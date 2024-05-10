Caterham has revealed the Seven 485 and 485 CSR Final Edition models tailored exclusively for the European market. These vehicles represent an exclusive, limited edition of Caterham's fastest production car ever built for the Old Continent, initially introduced to European roads back in 2014.

Each car will boast a distinctive Final Edition finish, showcasing the pinnacle of specifications available while still allowing customers the freedom to customise according to their preferences.

Gallery: Caterham 485 Final Edition

2 Photos

The FE specification includes Sports Hex Black, Alcantara, and black leather seats adorned with Final Edition embroidery, a carbon dashboard, a fully carpeted interior, satin black stripes, black badging, a unique numbered plaque, and a choice of five colours.

Under the bonnet, both models are equipped with a four-cylinder, naturally aspirated, Ford-sourced 2.0-litre engine with 228 PS, capable of revving up to an impressive 8,500 rpm. This powertrain enables the vehicles to accelerate from 0 to 62 mph in just 4.1 seconds, with a top speed reaching 139 mph, making them the most powerful Euro 6 compliant Sevens available.

The 485 FE is offered in both standard and large chassis options, whereas the 485 CSR FE is exclusively available in the large chassis configuration with inboard suspension. A mere 85 units of this celebratory series will be produced, comprising 60 units of the 485 FE and 25 units of the 485 CSR FE. The pricing for these bespoke vehicles starts from €67,495, excluding VAT and local taxes. Caterham will also produce 10 units of the Seven 480 FE exclusively for the Japanese market.