The Huracán has been sold out for twelve months despite production not ending until the end of 2024. The STJ presented last month is effectively the final chapter of the "small" Lambo and, following the end of the Audi R8, also the last model from the Volkswagen Group with the glorious naturally aspirated V10 engine. Its successor is due to make its debut in the second half of the year with a hybrid drivetrain.

Sant'Agata Bolognese shared the news with us in a document on the results from Q1 2024. Now our colleagues at British Autocar have dug a little deeper and learnt more from the Head of Sales and Marketing, Federico Foschini. The new baby Lambo will make its debut in August with a plug-in hybrid drive based on an eight-cylinder engine. However, this will not be taken from other Group brands such as Porsche or Audi, as was previously the case. The V8 is an in-house project.

Gallery: Lamborghini Huracan Successor Spy Shots

16 Photos



Last year, Francesco Scardaoni, Director for the Asia-Pacific region, said that the Bull was making so much money that it could afford to develop a car on its own. Unfortunately, the 5.2-litre FSI will no longer be in the rear. It is not yet clear to what extent the new engine is related to that of the new Urus SE, which also uses a plug-in hybrid V8.

Whatever ultimately drives the Huracán successor, Foschini believes that a PHEV V8 is objectively better than a pure combustion V8: "The package itself is much better than a normal combustion car. There are characteristics that you can't achieve if you don't have an electric motor [such as torque vectoring]; it gives you the opportunity to utilise the potential of the engine even more."

There have already been one or two extremely interesting reports about the new combustion engine. One of the rumours is that the turbos of the future eight-cylinder engine will not even kick in before 7,000 revs. The V8 is rumoured to rev up to 10,000 rpm. The Revuelto's 8-speed dual-clutch transmission is to be used. In order to accommodate the additional hardware required by the PHEV setup, the Huracán successor will probably grow a little.

Lamborghini has already confirmed that the new super sports car will be named after a fighting bull, in keeping with tradition. Last month, the Italian sports car manufacturer registered the name "Temerario" with the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO). However, we were unable to establish a connection to a Spanish fighting bull.

With the successor to the Huracán, Lambo is completing the electrification of its portfolio. The Revuelto is a V12 plug-in hybrid and the Urus SE replaces both the Urus S and the Urus Performante, both of which rely on a pure combustion V8. The brand's first all-electric car, the Lanzador, is due to appear in 2028. A purely electric second generation of the Urus has already been confirmed for 2029. The Revuelto is to be built by the early 2030s. The company's flagship is sold out for years to come.