Renault has announced the UK launch of its latest addition to the SUV segment, the Peugeot 408 rivalling Rafale. Think of it as the brand’s flagship SUV, which is now available for orders in Britain with prices starting from £38,195 OTR.

At the heart of the Rafale lies a 200-PS E-Tech full hybrid powertrain, marrying efficiency with performance. Further enhancements are anticipated later this year with the introduction of the more powerful E-Tech 4x4 300-PS powertrain.

In the United Kingdom, the model’s lineup comprises three distinct versions. Kicking off the range is the Techno trim, boasting a suite of standard features including Sonic 20-inch black diamond-cut alloy wheels, LED lighting, and an array of driver assistance technologies.

Stepping up, the Techno esprit Alpine edition adds a touch of sophistication with Castellet 20-inch black diamond-cut alloy wheels and a host of interior refinements such as Alcantara upholstery and advanced driver assist systems.

At the zenith of the range, the Iconic esprit Alpine edition sets the standard even higher with luxurious amenities like the Solarbay panoramic sunroof and a premium Harman Kardon audio system. Full pricing details are listed below.