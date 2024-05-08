Electric car sales for Ford are not paying off, with the division dedicated to battery-powered models reporting losses of £1 billion in the first quarter of 2024. That is an average of £105,000 lost per model sold.

These numbers due to the price war and investments in research and development which, however, do not make the US company lose hope or review its plans for the future. This includes the farewell to the Ford Focus, scheduled for November 2025. Confirming this to Autocar was the number one of the Blue Oval's European subsidiary Martin Sander, emphasising that there are 'no plans to extend production of the Focus'.

Countercurrent

'We are still deeply convinced that electric vehicles will be the future and we will see a significant increase in volumes,' said Sander, thus going against the grain of what many manufacturers have announced in recent months. Staying in the compact segment, for example, the Mercedes A-Class has been confirmed until 2026.

Ford Focus ST Edition

After the Fiesta, therefore, another historic and popular model like the Ford Focus is preparing to say goodbye to the market, leaving the production lines of the German plant at Saarlouis, for which the company is still looking for a buyer. There are reportedly ongoing negotiations, but nothing is certain yet.

The future

Sander went on to anticipate the arrival of new battery-powered models assembled at the Spanish factory on the outskirts of Valencia. 'By the end of this year, we will have a complete range of electric vehicles, both in the passenger and commercial vehicle segments.

Ford Explorer EV 2024 Ford Puma 2024

A first example is the new Ford Explorer, based on the Volkswagen-derived MEB platform, which will be joined by an electric version of the new Ford Puma. In total, there will be four battery-powered SUVs on the list over the next few years, followed by smaller models.