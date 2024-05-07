Anyone who has been waiting for a BMW M4 alternative between the Competition Coupé and CSL will find it from May. A model-specific chassis set-up is to be combined with functionality suitable for everyday use. The BMW M4 CS is intended to fill the gap between the recently updated BMW M4 Competition Coupé and the special model BMW M4 CSL, which is limited to 1,000 units.

With the M4 CS, BMW wants to orientate itself towards racing without, however, making too much of a brute effort to improve comfort. As already reported in advance, with 550 PS there is now 20 PS more power than in the Competion Coupé.

The 8-speed automatic transmission with gear selector and paddle shifters takes the CS, which is only available as an all-wheel drive model, from zero to 62 mph in 3.4 seconds. The forward thrust is electronically limited at 188 mph. The maximum torque of 650 Nm is available between 2,750 and 5,950 rpm - the maximum power is reached at 6,250 rpm. The joy of revving only comes to an end at a top speed of 7,200 rpm. During test drives on the Nordschleife, the freshly hatched CS burnt a time of 7:21.989 minutes into the Eifel tar.

By adjusting the boost pressure to 2.1 bar, it was possible to realise these impressive driving figures. According to the Munich-based company, there will be "unrestricted qualities in terms of stability and durability" despite the extra power.

While the 4WD Sport mode distributes a higher proportion of the drive torque to the rear wheels, the M4 CS becomes rear-wheel drive in 2WD mode and the driving stability control (DSC) is deactivated. Independent axle kinematics and model-specific suspension tuning are intended to further optimise steering precision, response and wheel guidance. The same applies to the electronically controlled shock absorbers, steering and braking system. The "M-Dynamic-Mode" is intended to extend the scope in the driving dynamics limit range through permissible slip.

A two-valve exhaust system with electronically controlled flaps and pairs of tailpipes painted in the typical M matt black colour provides a "racetrack atmosphere" in the driving modes Sport and Sport+. In comfort mode, the sound is a little more subdued.

With exclusive design features, the standard equipment of the special model stands out from its model siblings. The "M compound brake system" is available with either red or black painted brake callipers. There are also forged light-alloy wheels in a V-spoke design. 19-inch wheels on the front axle and 20-inch wheels on the rear axle in matt gold bronze or matt black are designed to please sporty drivers.

For the maximum "performance experience", the wheels are fitted with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres in 275/35 ZR19 and 285/30 ZR20 as standard. Those who still feel more comfortable can opt for a "high-performance alternative" at no extra charge.

The improved performance values are also the result of an optimised weight with numerous components made of carbon fibre-reinforced plastic (CFRP). The roof, bonnet, front splitter, front air intakes, wing mirror caps, rear diffuser and Gurney-style rear spoiler are made of carbon fibre.

This image is reinforced in the cockpit on the centre console, shift paddles and interior trim. Carbon bucket seats also come as standard. The titanium exhaust system alone is said to save 4 kg. Overall, the M4 CS not only achieves exclusivity at first glance, but also a weight reduction of 20 kg compared to the BMW M4 Competion Coupé.

Special paint finishes in "Riviera Blue" and "Frozen Isle of Man Green Metallic", black side skirts, XXL M gills with red contour lines and recurring "M4 CS" lettering complete the exterior appearance.

In the interior, the Alcantara steering wheel with red centre markings, the aforementioned carbon bucket seats, Merino leather surfaces and black and red contrasting stitching create a special model effect.

The options list includes a precision strut, carbon ceramic brakes with red or gold painted callipers and the exterior colours "Brooklyn Grey" and "Sapphire Black metallic". With their yellow glow, the dipped headlights and welcome light staging are reminiscent of BMW GT vehicles in motorsport.

The price is even more radical than last year's M3 CS saloon brother, which caused an uproar at £115,900. The base price for the UK is set at £117,100 RRP for the production start in July 2024. Orders for the BMW M4 CS can be placed from the end of May with first deliveries in Autumn.