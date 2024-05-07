Mercedes-Benz actually follows a fairly fixed timetable for facelifts or new generations. The standard versions are shown first. Then possibly a standard model without a roof. This is followed by an AMG variant. And if there are other AMG convertible derivatives, these are shown at the very end. So ... Curtain up for the last model in the CLE-Class presentation plan for the time being: the Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 4Matic+ Cabriolet.

Any surprises? None! The new model looks like the coupé version, but with a fabric roof. Under the bonnet is still the 3.0-litre inline six-cylinder engine with turbocharging, electric auxiliary compressor plus Integrated Starter Generator. The maximum output is 449 PS (+23 PS from the IGS).

560 Nm are available at the start (can be increased to 600 Nm with 10-second overboost). Everything is coupled to a 9-speed Speedshift TCT and variable all-wheel drive. Would you like more detailed information on dimensions and technical drive details? Then we recommend the corresponding coupé article with detailed information.

Gallery: Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Cabriolet (2024)

We will limit ourselves here to the main difference. The fabric roof. It has a multi-layer structure and is available in the colours black, red or grey. It opens and closes in 20 seconds up to a travelling speed of 37 mph. The fully electric roller blind fitted as standard automatically separates the folded soft top from the remaining luggage compartment.

The boot has a capacity of 385 litres (295 litres with the roof open) and can be extended as required thanks to the folding rear seat backrests. For comparison: the Coupé can load 410 litres.

Another USP of the Cabriolet are the leather seats, which should not heat up too much in summer. That is why they have a special coating. This reflects the near-infrared waves of the sun. As a result, the leather should remain up to 12 degrees cooler than untreated standard leather in direct sunlight.

And that's about it. What has Mercedes-AMG not told us yet? The prices and how the new roofless design will affect the vehicle weight. So here are two guesses: The corresponding coupé costs at least £73,075, so the basic convertible is likely to be slightly more expensive. In addition, the closed version has a kerb weight of around 2,000 kg, which means that the fresh-air version is likely to be a touch heavier.