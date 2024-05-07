At the 2024 Beijing Motor Show, we got an up-close-and-personal look at a new mid-size SUV with off-road capabilities and a plug-in hybrid engine that will arrive in Europe in 2025.

This is the Fangchengbao Bao 5, also known as the Leopard 5, which represents the market debut of BYD's new Fangchengbao premium brand.

What we can predict is that the Bao 5 looks really well made, with a very high perceived quality of materials and finish, but also with a massive and modern style that could also appeal to the Old Continent.

Genuine off-road looks

Let's start with the exterior styling of the Fangchengbao Bao 5, sketched out by German designer Wolfgang Egger, who offers a rather boxy and massive SUV that is nevertheless pleasant and modern, even by Western standards.

Fangchengbao Bao 5, three-quarter front view

The measurements show a length of 4.89 metres, a width of 1.97 metres and an impressive height of 1.92 metres, all on a wheelbase of 2.80 metres based on BYD's proprietary 'DMO Super Hybrid Off-Road' platform.

Fangchengbao Bao 5 tout-terrain

The Fangchengbao Bao 5's off-road capabilities are confirmed by a ground clearance of 22 cm and approach and departure angles of 35 and 32 degrees respectively. To add a touch of adventure and a real off-road look, the Fangchengbao Bao 5 has a side-opening tailgate, a spare wheel box and a backlit logo, which is very much in vogue in China.

Lots of quality inside

Once inside the Fangchengbao Bao 5, you can feel the quality of the materials and finish, which seems very high, even in relation to the price, which starts in China at the equivalent of €37,300 (approx. £32,000).

Fangchengbao Bao 5, the dashboard

Those in the rear benefit from climate controls, USB and USB-C charging sockets and ample headroom, while the dashboard and front centre console are a triumph of opulence.

First of note are the three large screens for front passengers, with 12.3-inch instrumentation flanked by infotainment on a 15. 6-inch screen and an additional 12.3-inch touchscreen for the passenger.

Fangchengbao Bao 5, detail of the driver's seat Fangchengbao Bao 5, rear seats

Numerous crystal-clear physical buttons then accompany the two wireless charging slots for as many smartphones, which are also air-conditioned to prevent the phones from overheating.

Fangchengbao Bao 5, detail of the centre console

687 PS plug-in hybrid

Mechanically, the Fangchengbao Bao 5 features a plug-in hybrid powertrain on a high-strength steel chassis and Cell to Chassis (CTC) technology to protect the battery (a 31.8 kWh BYD Blade LFP) during off-road driving.

Fangchengbao Bao 5 in the sand

The longitudinal engine is a 184 PS 1.5-litre turbo petrol, combined with two electric motors and all-wheel drive. The front motor develops 272 PS and the rear motor adds 387 PS, for a total output of 687 PS. Total CLTC range is 1,200 km (746 miles) and acceleration time from 0 to 62 mph is 4.8 seconds.

Prices from £32,000, only in China

In China, the Fangchengbao Bao 5 is available in a price range from (equivalent) £32,000 to around £39,000.

Fangchengbao Bao 5, rear view

At present, it's not possible to give a precise estimate of the price the Bao 5 will fetch when it arrives in Europe, but a base price of around £43,000 should come as no surprise.