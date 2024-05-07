Bentley, known worldwide for its luxury cars, special edition honey, and toys for spoiled kids, is once again leading the pack as the automotive partner of Goodwoof 2024, marking its third consecutive year at the event. Set against the picturesque backdrop of The Duke of Richmond’s Goodwood estate, Goodwoof is slated to take place between 18 and 19 May this year.

Wait, did we say Goodwoof and not Goodwood Festival of Speed? Yes, Goodwoof is the ultimate haven for dog enthusiasts in Britain and worldwide, offering a plethora of activities ranging from high-stakes competitions featuring top canine athletes to enlightening wellness workshops and talks delivered by leading behavioural and veterinary experts.

Dubbed the Year of the Labrador, the spotlight of this year’s event will be on hundreds of Labradors taking centre stage for the main parade. Guided by trusty Bentleys, these adorable pooches are set to steal the show, with more breed-themed meets scheduled throughout the day.

But the excitement doesn't end there. Bentley is all set to unveil a unique pawsh photobooth, a collaborative effort with luxury pet outfitter Mungo & Maud. Decked out with delightful canine-inspired motifs, the Bentayga will undergo a creative transformation, providing the perfect backdrop for su-paw model pooches to strike a pose. And the best part? All proceeds from this initiative will go to Jai Dog Rescue, Goodwoof’s chosen charity for 2024.

And if that wasn't enough to get tails wagging, Goodwoof will once again feature a special activity for sheepdogs, where Bentaygas will play a crucial role in shepherding, in a fur-miliar fashion that attendees have come to love and expect. So mark your calendars and prepare to witness a weekend filled with wagging tails, revving engines, and paw-some moments, as Bentley leads the pack at Goodwoof 2024 for yet another year of canine-centric fun.