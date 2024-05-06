Attending a rally where the world of motoring, in all its various guises, is the main theme of the day is always a cause for celebration. Whether classic or modern sports cars, motorbikes from different eras, buses, trucks or any 'artefact' with an engine, they all have their place and importance in an event like Autopía 2024.

This year was the third edition of Autopía, which has gradually established itself as the place of reference and worship for those who experience motoring culture in the first person and want to share their passion with everyone involved.

This is an event that is not just a day created for car 'fans', but one whose creators aim to pass on this passion to everyone. That's why more than six thousand people flocked to the Santander forest in Spain on Saturday 20 April, for a day to share with family and friends in a unique environment.

The event was divided into several zones at the El Bosque facilities, offering a unique opportunity to discover the cars that were part of the event at each stage. At this year's event, more than 1,000 models were spread over 70 hectares. Classics, supercars, prepared cars, special versions, motorbikes... in short, anything that tells a story has a place at Autopía.

Motor1.com was actively present at the event, sporting a brand-new Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, the Korean manufacturer's impressive 100% electric model, whose two electric motors (one for each axle) develop a power output of 650 PS. Without doubt, the ideal companion for taking part in the Motor1 Tour which our Spanish colleagues are organising in various regions of the Iberian Peninsula with their readers.

Participants were also able to take advantage of a varied gastronomic offer, including dozens of foodtrucks, essential for taking a break and resting after a day at the show.

There were not only vehicles, but also a variety of activities from face painting for the children in attendance, to an incredible dog area designed in collaboration with Barbour, concerts, radio-controlled car circuits and aerial displays of planes and helicopters to round off the day.

This year, one of the star guests was designer Maurizio Corbi (Pininfarina), who spoke about his creations, paid tribute to the Lamborghini V12 mid-engine and the late Marcello Gandini, and celebrated the 60th anniversary of the Ford Mustang in a special way.

The 'Made in Spain' motorbike museum in Alcalá de Henares, Madrid, also took part in the event to bring classic motorbikes closer to all enthusiasts. There were also historic Guardia Civil models, vans and several spectacular-looking off-road models.

In the lake area, visitors were able to admire some unique and little-known models. These included Aston Martin, Lamborghini, Ferrari, Laraki, Volkswagen, Mini, Porsche...