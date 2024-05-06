Among the camper vans, Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz models are often the dream of many potential customers. If you don't have the budget for a new model, you can find some very interesting units on the second-hand market.

For example, this option we show you here could meet your needs. It is a James Cook Sprinter prepared by Westfalia, which in its 5.99 metres long, 2.05 metres wide and 3.15 metres high, has four sleeping places, with two 2-metre long double beds.

This German van was registered in 2007 and is powered by a 2.2-litre, 150 PS turbodiesel engine, linked to an automatic transmission, which has clocked up 147,000 kilometres (91,341 miles). In other words, it has done less than 10,000 km (6,300 miles) per year.

Gallery: Westfalia Mercedes-Benz James Cook Camper

Lots of extras

The camper is really complete, as it offers a full kitchen and bathroom, just like a motorhome. The former includes two burners and a huge 90-litre fridge, while the latter has a chemical toilet, sink and shower.

The traditional four-seater dinette is also present, as are many extras, such as a TV, for killing 'down time' such as after lunch (in July, nothing beats a stage of the Tour de France, don't you think?).

The Sprinter also comes with a tow hitch, rear camera with rear-view mirror image and Garmin navigator, three items that will come in handy on any trip. And what about the two monocrystalline solar panels for free electricity? You can get a lot of use out of them on sunny days, of course.

Pay £48,000 and it's yours

But the 'ultimate' component of this camper van is the Truma stationary heating, which allows you to travel in winter and maintain a comfortable climate at night. So going skiing or hiking in the snow in your camper will not be a dream, but a reality.

I mentioned in the headline that this van is on sale for €56,000 (£48,000) and, if you are interested in it, it is located in Galicia, Spain. More information is available at the following link.

Source and photos: Mundovan