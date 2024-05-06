The McLaren driver capitalised on a well-timed mid-race safety car period to effectively have a free pitstop at the front of the field, and then unleashed some dominant form to head home world championship leader Max Verstappen for an emotional win.

Having come so close to success several times in the past, perhaps most famously when a late rain shower cost him victory at the 2021 Russian Grand Prix, Norris was clearly overjoyed with his success.

Asked by TV interviewer Jenson Button for his feelings, Norris said: “Oh...about time, huh? F**k!.... Sorry!”

He continued: “What a race. It's been a long time coming. But finally I've managed to do it. I'm so happy for my whole team that I finally delivered for them. And yeah, a long day, tough race, but I'm finally on top, so I'm over the moon.”

Norris, the 2016 Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the Year Award winner, felt that his upgraded McLaren had shown huge potential earlier in the weekend but it had not been fully realised thanks to a tricky sprint qualifying on Friday and then a Turn 1 exit in Saturday’s sprint.

“The whole weekend has been good,” he said. “I've just had some little setbacks along the way.

“But I knew on Friday, we had the pace and just a couple of mistakes here and there.

“But today, we managed to put it together, we put the perfect strategy, it all paid off. So thanks to McLaren and everyone. And I have to give a shout out to my mum and dad, of course.”

Norris has not shied away from admitting there have been times when he has thrown away good results, but was full of praise for the McLaren team that he has total faith in and has long supported him.

“I'm just proud, really,” he said. “I mean, a lot of people I guess, doubted me along the way.

“I've made a lot of mistakes over my last five years, my short career. But today, we put it all together. So this is all for the team.

“I stuck with McLaren because I could believe in them. And I did believe in them. And today proved exactly that.”