The Chalke History Festival, known as one of the world's most renowned celebrations of history and one of the UK's favourite summer events, is set to introduce motoring speakers and talks for the first time in its 14-year history. Taking place amidst the stunning Wessex countryside, this festival is poised to attract a diverse audience of all ages between 24 and 30 June.

Headlining the motoring-themed segment of the festival's programme is none other than television presenter and journalist James May. Widely recognised as the co-presenter of the iconic motoring show Top Gear and the television series The Grand Tour, May brings a lifetime of expertise in the study of cars of various speeds, purposes, sizes, and ages. Despite his extensive global travels and countless hours behind the wheel, May remains contemplative about the role of cars in our lives. His talk, titled "The Car: Did We Get It Wrong?", scheduled for Saturday, 29 June, promises to offer intriguing insights into this perennial question.

Fans of Formula 1 and the 24 Hours of Le Mans are in for a treat as well, with two legends of motorsport gracing the festival stage on Thursday, 27 June. Dutch racing car driver Jan Lammers, a prominent figure on the F1 circuit during the late 1970s and early 1980s, alongside his victory in the 1988 Le Mans world endurance race, will share the spotlight with Emanuele Pirro, the Italian former F1 driver and five-time Le Mans winner.

Joined by Greg Mills, a distinguished writer on South African motoring history and a racing driver himself, the duo will delve into their illustrious careers and discuss the evolution of the automotive industry and motorsport in a talk titled "The Need for Speed: Driving Le Mans and F1".