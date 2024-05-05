Yes, of course the Renault 5 E-Tech Electric Roland-Garros is only a special model. Pure marketing, in other words. But doesn't it look great, the electric R5 in the classic tennis colour white? Based on the pictures alone, we decided to report the Renault news after all.

Renault is a sponsor of the Roland-Garros French Open tennis tournament, which is named after the stadium of the same name in the west of Paris. During the tournament from 20 May to 9 June 2024, the brand will be showcasing the Renault 5 E-Tech Electric there for the first time as a special Roland-Garros model.

Silky black glossy roof foiling and moulding in satin chrome underneath

In addition to the mother-of-pearl white that can be seen in the pictures, the special series is also available in satin night blue, black pearl black and dolomite grey. There is also a roof in satin black, which is designed as a film, and a surrounding strip in satin chrome underneath.

Specially designed wheels with gear-shaped hub cap and decorated front doors

The high-sheen 18-inch wheels with a hub cap reminiscent of a cogwheel have also been specially designed for the special model. The lower section of the front doors is decorated with the Roland Garros logo and numerous St Andrew's crosses inspired by the architecture of the stadium.

Inside, there are seats with light grey fabric upholstery. The fabric, which is made entirely from recycled materials, is reminiscent of sportswear; the Roland Garros logo is also woven into it. This fabric can also be found on the door panels. The decorative moulding in front of the front passenger seat has a satin-finish metal surface which, together with the backlighting, forms the "Roland-Garros Paris" lettering:

In addition, the selector lever for the P, N, R and D modes on the steering wheel (the so-called "E-Pop selector lever") features the Roland-Garros logo; the design is intended to be reminiscent of the handle of a tennis racket.

In the centre console, the induction charging surface for the smartphone has been fitted with a red rubber mat that is intended to resemble the red sand of a tennis court. The floor mats are in the same colour:

Renault is providing a fleet of 180 vehicles for the tournament. Four R5s from the 1970s, which have been converted to electric drive, will also be used for the shuttle service.

The special model will not be available to order until 2025. Renault has not yet announced how much it will cost. The normal Renault 5 E-Tech Electric can already be ordered from this summer. Deliveries will then begin in the autumn. At the market launch, only the most powerful motorisation with 150 PS in combination with the large 52 kWh battery will be available. The price has not yet been revealed. Versions with 90 and 70 kW and a 40 kWh battery will be added later. The large battery should be able to cover 249 miles, the small one 186 miles. The cheapest version of the electric R5 is expected to cost £25,000.

The bottom line

It was already clear at the presentation of the electric R5 that Renault is fully committed to individualisation with this model. Many elements, such as the gear selector lever, are available in different designs, and the lever covers can even be replaced. There are also nice accessories with a French touch, such as a baguette holder. And finally, a number of special models can be expected. The first is now known: the R5 Roland-Garros for tennis fans.