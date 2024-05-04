V12 engines are an endangered species. Year after year many manufacturers have given up on them, like BMW who has embraced downsizing with or without electrification. Nevertheless, BMW is a noble institution capable of writing some of the most glorious pages of motoring as it still remains dedicated to super sports models.

However, in Maranello they have just presented the Ferrari 12Cilindri, whose name already anticipates the soul of the new flagship. An old-school V12, with no supercharging or electrification, revving up to 9,500 rpm for 830 PS and 678 Nm discharged to the ground by the rear wheels alone.

Besides the 'redhead', here are the other cars still linked to the V12 engine.

Aston Martin DBS

Ready to say goodbye after years of an honourable career, the Aston Martin DBS is still going strong thanks to its V12 engine. A 5.2-litre, 770 PS twin-turbo dedicated to the Ultimate version, the most powerful Aston ever created. It, too, is ready to give way, but without giving up the historic split, ready to find space under the bonnet of the new Vanquish. For now we only know that it will reach 835 PS and 1,000 Nm of torque.

Displacement: 5,204 cc

Power: 770 PS

Torque: 900 Nm

0-62 mph: 3.6 seconds

Top speed: 211 mph

Price: from £316,800 (Ultimate)

Aston Martin DBS Ultimate

Ferrari 12Cilindri

The Ultimate Ferrari 12Cilindri is the spiritual heir to Maranello's V12 dynasty, keeping its DNA intact. Power now reaches 830 PS with 678 Nm of torque, flanked by the 8-speed DCT gearbox. A genuine super sports car that does not succumb to fashion.

Displacement: 6,496 cc

Power: 830 PS

Torque: 678 Nm

0-62 mph: 2.9 seconds

Top speed: 211 mph

Price: from €435,000 (approx. £373,000)

Ferrari 812 Competizione

The one about to retire, replaced by the 12Cilindri, the Ferrari 812 Competizione represents the evolution of the Superfast, bringing shape and performance to the outside world. Version - as stated on the officia Ferrari website - "Dedicated to a restricted group of Prancing Horse enthusiasts and connoisseurs" it mounts the same engine as the 12Cilindri.

Displacement: 6,496 cc

Power: 830 PS

Torque: 692 Nm

0-62 mph: 2.9 seconds

Top speed: 211 mph

Price: from £447,470

Ferrari 812 Competizione

Ferrari Purosangue

The Cavallino's first SUV (or rather, FUV) could not do without a link to history. So the Ferrari Purosangue has the classic V12, in a less extreme version than its sisters, although power and torque are not lacking. They are 725 and 716 respectively, transmitted to all four wheels.

Displacement: 6,496 cc

Power: 725 PS

Torque: 716 Nm

0-62 mph: 3.3 seconds

Top speed: 193 mph

Price: from £313,360

Ferrari Purosangue

Gordon Murray T.50

"The biggest V12 road car ever created. The largest V12 engine ever created. The lightest, highest revving, highest specific power." Gordon Murray Automotive - the British company founded by the 'daddy' of the McLaren F1 - certainly doesn't mince its words when describing the T.50 , a supercar that makes lightness (just 986 kg) and the V12 its trademarks. A big engine, developed by Cosworth, with the smallest displacement of the group: just 4 litres and capable of screaming up to 12,100 revs.

Gordon Murray Automotive T.50

Displacement: 3.994 cc

Power: 663 PS

Torque: 467 Nm

0-62 mph: 2.5 seconds

Top speed: 217 mph

Price: from £2.36 million

Lamborghini Revuelto

The most powerful of the lot. In fact, the Lamborghini Revuelto tops out at over 1,000 PS, reaching 1,015. The engine is not under the bonnet but, as per tradition, behind the cockpit. Thus the sound of the V12 - a tune stamped into the DNA of Sant'Agata Bolognese - provides the soundtrack to every journey. The V12 is the beating heart of a new plug-in powertrain, consisting of a 3.8 kWh lithium-ion battery powering three electric motors, which give life to all-wheel drive.

Displacement: 6,498 cc

Power: 1,015 PS

Torque: 725 Nm (V12 only)

0-62 mph: 2.8 seconds

Top speed: 217 mph

Price: from £446,742

Lamborghini Revuelto

Maybach S

When a Mercedes S-Class is not enough and the lure of the V12 engine is too strong, along comes the Maybach S, the epitome of luxury according to Stuttgart. Even under the bonnet, where the stately engine keeps on turning, it won't be outdone by its Rolls-Royce rivals.

Displacement: 5,980 cc

Power: 612 PS

Torque: 900 Nm (V12 only)

0-62 mph: 4.5 seconds

Top speed: 250 km/h

Price: from £247,245

Maybach S

Pagani Imola Roadster

How best to enjoy a V12 engine? Simple: by eliminating unnecessary filters, like the roof. This is how the Pagani Imola Roadster was born, the open top car created by Horacio. The secret is the classic 6-litre twin-turbo AMG V12 with 850 PS and 1,100 Nm of torque that 'breathes' thanks to the airscoop that peeps out above the two headrests.

Displacement: 5,980 cc

Power: 850 PS

Torque: 1,100 Nm (V12 only)

0-62 mph: n.a. seconds

Top speed: 217 mph

Price: n.a.

Pagani Imola Roadster

Pagani Utopia

Ever since it was born in 1999, Pagani has been linked to the AMG signature V12 engine. The latest Utopia is certainly no exception. For it, Horacio has chosen the V12 6.0-litre biturbo petrol engine with 864 PS and 1,100 Nm mated to a 7-speed manual gearbox and rear-wheel drive. A jewel made in Motor Valley, Italy with a weight of just 1,280 kg.

Displacement: 5,980 cc

Power: 864 PS

Torque: 1,100 Nm (V12 only)

0-62 mph: 3.1 seconds

Top speed: 217 mph

Price: from €2.6 million (approx. £2.2 million)

Pagani Utopia

Rolls Royce Cullinan

BMW's twin-turbo V12 has disappeared from the 7 Series but continues to sing under the huge bonnet of the Rolls-Royce Cullinan, the first SUV from the British manufacturer. Unlike the other models described above, however, here it is not a matter of seeking pure performance, but of standing out not only because of the mammoth dimensions or the extra luxury found in every detail. What you can't see also counts. And if you carry the name of a diamond, you can't 'settle' for too 'modest' a split.

Displacement: 6,749 cc

Power: 571 PS

Torque: 850 Nm

0-62 mph: 5.2 seconds

Top speed: 155 mphh

Price: from £360,000

Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Rolls-Royce Ghost

Born as the company's "little one" (it is 5.5 metres long) the Rolls-Royce Ghost does not renounce the engine that drives the rest of the range, combined in this case with rear-wheel drive only and with slightly reduced displacement. As with the Cullinan and Phantom (shown below) elegance and luxury have practically no boundaries.

Displacement: 6,592 cc

Power: 570 PS

Torque: 780 Nm

0-62 mph: 4.9 seconds

Top speed: 155 mph

Price: from £249,600

Rolls-Royce Ghost

Rolls Royce Phantom

Closing the list of V12-powered cars is the Rolls-Royce Phantom, perhaps the car that most of all represents what glitz on wheels means. A pure saloon with the Spirit of Ecstasy watching over the 6.6-litre BMW V12. An engine that you can hardly hear, however: as with the Cullinan, the sound doesn't count here. In fact, the less you hear on the outside, the better.

Displacement: 6,749 cc

Power: 571 PS

Torque: 900 Nm

0-62 mph: 5.3 seconds

Top speed: 155 mph

Price: from £482,920