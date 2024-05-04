No, go on, there's nothing to see here. Well, or almost nothing. Kia shows two teaser images of the facelifted EV6 on its global Twitter presence. In particular, the new light signature at the front and rear can be recognised. At least it can now be considered certain that a facelift is indeed planned for the electric crossover.

The Kia EV6 was launched in autumn 2021, and after two and a half years, a facelift is now apparently on the cards. A prototype from Korea already suggested that a new light signature is to be expected. However, the real-life appearance of the front daytime running lights looks different to the rendering based on it.

Kia EV6 (2021) Kia EV6 (2024): Teaser image of the front

Instead of two dashed lines of light above and below the headlights, which converge inwards in a wedge shape, there will be in the future an angular "light scribble" (admittedly not a nice expression, but it came to us spontaneously), as we know it similarly from the other new Kias.

Light signature of EV3, EV5 and EV9

Kia EV9, the EV3 Concept and the EV5 also have thin, spidery-looking light signatures. The one used on the EV6 facelift wraps around a body-coloured trim. The headlights should be in the curled area underneath.

Kia EV6 (2021): The rear Kia EV6 (2024): Teaser image of the rear

Something is also apparently happening at the rear. The light of the upper, red LED arc now appears more delicate. The small corner at the end of the light strip is apparently intended to be reminiscent of the light scribble at the front. Based on the teaser image, it is difficult to say whether the car will have the previously missing rear windscreen wiper. However, it seems possible, as the sister model Hyundai Ioniq 6 will also receive one in the upcoming facelift.

In terms of technology, the car is also likely to receive the new 84 kWh battery that Hyundai has announced for the facelifted Ioniq 5. This increases the storage capacity by nine per cent compared to the old 77 kWh battery. If the range also increases accordingly, the EV6 would be able to travel 358 instead of 328 miles in the future. This would also put the car ahead of the Volkswagen ID.5 Pro Match, which, with its 77 kWh battery and economical 286 PS motor, manages 345 miles according to the WLTP.

In addition, Hyundai will soon be able to activate battery preconditioning manually, not just automatically (if a fast charger has been entered as a sat nav destination). This is practical if you repeatedly use the same fast chargers and don't want to set the sat nav for every journey.

The cockpit of the current EV6

The interior details of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 have also been changed; we can't say whether this is the case with the EV6. We will know more when Kia officially presents the facelift in the coming months.

The bottom line

The Kia EV6 will soon receive a facelift with new light signatures at the front and rear. This is now confirmed by new teaser images. We don't yet know for sure whether there will also be a rear windscreen wiper and interior improvements as well as the new 84 kWh battery, but we can assume there will be.