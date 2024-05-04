The Audi RS 3 comes with 400 PS as standard as a saloon or Sportback. But the 2.5-litre five-cylinder engine can do more. The tuner has already proven this with the RS3-R, which can produce 500 PS. Too much for your taste? Then the new RS3-S with 460 PS closes the gap between the series and the R.

The tuner has therefore put together a new and almost identical package for both body versions, consisting of performance upgrades, suspension modifications and visual optimisations to the body. The additional AEC control unit is primarily responsible for the increase in power and torque of 60 PS and 40 Newton metres. Both variants sprint from 0 to 62 mph in 3.6 seconds. The standard top speed of 155 mph can also be increased to 186 mph as an option. An additional 25 PS is also available as an option, giving the RS3-S a total of 485 PS.

Gallery: Abt RS3-S as Sportback and saloon (2024)

13 Photos

Thanks to new suspension springs, the body of the RS 3 Saloon and RS 3 Sportback is up to 30 millimetres lower and the drive power is transferred to the road via all-wheel drive and the four 20-inch alloy wheels with Goodyear Eagle F1 SuperSport tyres in 245/30 format.

This is complemented by gloss black mudguard attachments and a rear skirt insert made of visible carbon fibre. The RS3-S Sportback also features a new rear roof spoiler in visible carbon fibre. The exhaust gases are emitted from the combustion chambers via four matt black stainless steel tailpipe trims with a diameter of 95 millimetres.

New accessories also add a personal touch to the interior of the Audi models. In addition to the "Abt RS3-S" emblem badge, the tuner also provides new door entry lights. Floor mats with model logo and a Abt start-stop switch cap.

For the Abt RS3-S Sportback the package costs €17,900 (£15,300) (plus installation and MOT), for the saloon €16,600 (£14,200) are due. The price includes the new Abt 5-year warranty.